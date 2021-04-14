WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy gaining momentum as consumers ditch the winter blues, Fed says

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy picked up speed going
into the spring on the back of growing confidence among
consumers, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and Fed Chair
Jerome Powell said it is on track for stronger growth and hiring
in the coming months.
Economic activity between late February and early April was
buoyed by increased COVID-19 vaccinations and strong fiscal
support, and the labor market also improved as more people
returned to work, the U.S. central bank said in its latest
"Beige Book," a collection of anecdotes about the economy from
its 12 regional districts.
The pace of hiring rose the most in the manufacturing,
construction, and leisure and hospitality sectors.
"Reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pickup
in demand for leisure activities and travel which contacts
attributed to spring break, an easing of pandemic-related
restrictions, increased vaccinations, and recent stimulus
payments among other factors," the report said.
Overall, outlooks were more optimistic since the last report
in March, the Fed said.
Hospitality contacts told the Atlanta Fed they had "solid
bookings for the remainder of spring and through the summer
months and beyond," according to the report.
Among the most notable areas of improvement was tourism,
with a number of districts pointing to signs that the sector hit
hardest by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year was
getting back on its feet.
Perhaps for no district was the tone of commentary around
tourism as improved as it was for New York.
Three months ago, New York Fed officials used the Beige Book
to describe tourism in New York City as "exceptionally weak."
Wednesday's report said "tourism has continued to trend up,"
with air travel rising sharply and hotel occupancy rates finally
climbing above 50%.
That improvement appeared to bolster conditions for the
region more broadly. While most districts said the pace of
growth in their regional economies was moderate, the New York
Fed said its economy "grew at a strong pace for the first time
during the pandemic, with growth broad-based across industries."
That occurred despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in the
region, the New York Fed said. "Moreover, business contacts have
grown increasingly optimistic about the near-term outlook."
FOCUS ON WAGES
Powell said this week that the economy was at an "inflection
point" where growth and hiring could pick up speed over the
coming months thanks to increased COVID-19 vaccinations and
strong fiscal stimulus.
Speaking on Wednesday to the Economic Club of Washington, he
repeated his rosier outlook.
"I think we are going into a period of faster growth and
higher job creation and that's a good thing," Powell said. "I
would point out there are still risks, in particular I would say
the main risk is definitely another spike in cases perhaps in
one of the virus strains that may be more difficult to treat."
The United States added 916,000 jobs in March, the largest
gain in seven months, according to Labor Department data. And
U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest clip in more than 8-1/2
years in March as vaccinations and stimulus boosted economic
activity, according to Labor Department data released on
Tuesday.
Businesses across many Fed districts cited mounting cost
pressures, with many contacts pointing to supply chain
bottlenecks as a primary culprit and saying these were likely to
persist for the near-term at least, the Fed said in its report.
One Cleveland Fed contact cautioned, however, "that 'the
imbalances causing costs to rise are not likely to be resolved
quickly.' However, many expect supply chain challenges to
dissipate later in the year, and this will ease cost and price
pressures," the report said.
Powell and other Fed officials, however, say the brighter
economic forecasts and brief period of higher inflation will not
affect monetary policy, and the central bank will keep its
support in place until the crisis is over. The U.S. economy is
still 8.4 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic levels.
Policymakers agreed last month to leave interest rates near
zero and to keep purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds until
there was "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's
employment and inflation goals. Fed officials will gather again
in two weeks for their next policy-setting meeting.
Wednesday's report highlighted the strategies some
businesses are considering as they reopen, increase capacity and
attempt to recruit workers. One staffing services firm told the
Cleveland Fed that pay had for the first time become the top
priority of job seekers.
Several workforce contacts suggested that employers might be
delaying wage hikes in hopes of a surge of newly vaccinated job
seekers, the Minneapolis Fed reported: "Why start raising wages
when a lot of labor might be coming back?"
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
Editing by Paul Simao)