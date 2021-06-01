WRAPUP 1-U.S. equities climb at open as world stocks hit another record

* Investors eye big data week
* Wall Street edges closer to all-time high
* Dow Jones up 54.7 pts; S&P 500 up 12.4 pts
* Nasdaq up 80.3 pts at open
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
as global equities markets again hit a record high and oil rose,
showing investors have grown more confident about rising
inflation while betting that imminent U.S. data will cast light
on the state of the economic recovery.
Positive sentiment has pushed major indexes back toward
all-time highs in recent weeks, analysts say, after data showing
a jump in U.S. inflation prompted markets to stutter earlier in
May. The S&P 500 closed on Friday before the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday at its third highest level in history.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.98 points,
or 0.5%, to 34,700.43, the S&P 500 gained 15.44 points,
or 0.37%, to 4,219.55, and the Nasdaq Composite added
34.09 points, or 0.25%, to 13,782.83.
Traders have had to balance optimism that some key markets
are reopening after pandemic lockdowns with concern that
accelerating inflation could prompt central banks to rein in
stimulus programmes.
The recovery from COVID-19 also remains patchy in many parts
of the world, with exports reviving but broader economic
activity still dampened by measures to contain fresh outbreaks.
Against that backdrop, May euro zone inflation came in
higher than expected at 2%, driven by rising energy costs, above
the European Central Bank's target of below but close to 2% -
and with even higher levels expected later in the year.
U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May, the Institute
for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday as its index of
national factory activity increased to a reading of 61.2 last
month from 60.7 in April. Pent-up demand amid a reopening
economy has boosted orders, but unfinished work has piled up
because of shortages of raw materials and labour.
New U.S. jobs data on Friday should also give a firmer steer
on near-term Fed policy action.
In advance of that, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.52%, led by broad gains across Europe's
leading indexes, while the STOXX Europe 600 extended
gains to trade up 1.1%.
"Although global stocks are now around 20% above
pre-pandemic highs, a combination of strong earnings growth and
reasonable valuations relative to still-low bond yields points
to further upside for stocks," said Mark Haefele, chief
investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.
OIL GAINS
Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan closed 0.52% higher, while Japan's
Nikkei lost 0.16%.
South Korean stocks rose 0.6% after a jump in May
exports, and Chinese stocks climbed 0.2% after data
showing factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year
in May.
This week's main event is Friday's U.S. payrolls data, with
markets looking for a signal from the Federal Reserve on when it
will start tapering its bond-buying programme.
Median forecasts are that 650,000 jobs were added in May,
but the outcome is uncertain following April's unexpectedly weak
266,000 gain.
Though U.S. inflation data last week exceeded estimates,
another big miss on the jobs front would delay prospects for any
wind-down of stimulus, analysts say.
Societe Generale strategist Sebastien Galy said he expected
the jobs data to come in below or in line with consensus, but,
given low levels of equity volatility, markets were primed for a
jump on higher-than-expected numbers.
"We remain constructive on risk as we expect a
disappointment on NFP (non-farm payrolls), but the equity
volatility market is likely to reprice higher from its rather
extreme lows," he said in a note to clients.
As traders awaited clues on Fed direction, the dollar index
fell 0.082%, with the euro up 0.15% to $1.2243
while the yield on U.S. 10-year government debt last
fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.6369%, from 1.593%
Concerns about global inflation have driven gold up 8% this
month to comfortably above $1,900.
Oil prices, meanwhile, extended gains ahead of an OPEC+
meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in coming
months as the U.S. summer driving season gets under way.
U.S. crude recently rose 3.5% to $68.64 per barrel
and Brent was at $71.15, up 2.64% on the day.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Editing by Mark Heinricn)