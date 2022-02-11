WRAPUP 11-Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says

(Adds Biden-Putin call planned Saturday, readout from Biden's
* National security adviser says air attack likely first
* New Russian border deployments detected by satellite
* U.S. to send 3,000 extra troops to Poland - sources
* Moscow says response to its demands shows 'disrespect'
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia has massed
enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion,
Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to
leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened
its response to Western diplomacy.
A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start
with an air assault, White House national security adviser Jake
Sullivan said.
He said U.S. intelligence believed a rapid assault on Kyiv
was also a possibility, and that Russian President Vladimir
Putin could order an invasion before the end of the Winter
Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 20.
It however remained unclear whether Putin had definitively
given that order, Sullivan told a media briefing.
Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone on
Saturday, according to a White House official and Russia's RIA
news agency. Russia's TASS news agency said Putin will speak
with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day.
Four U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday that Washington
will send 3,000 extra troops to Poland in coming days to try and
help reassure NATO allies. They are in addition to 8,500 already
on alert for deployment to Europe if needed.
Earlier, commercial satellite images https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/satellite-images-show-new-russian-military-deployments-near-ukraine-2022-02-11
from a U.S. firm showed new Russian military deployments at
several sites near the border.
After telling NBC News that things in Ukraine "could go
crazy quickly," Biden held a call on the crisis with the leaders
of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well
as the heads of NATO and the EU.
The leaders raised concerns about Russia's military buildup,
expressed a desire for a diplomatic solution, and agreed to make
coordinated efforts to deter Russian aggression, including by
being ready to impose "massive consequences and severe economic
costs" on Moscow if it chose military escalation, the White
House said after the call.
Russia's foreign ministry said Western countries, with help
from the media, were spreading false information to try to
distract attention from their own aggressive actions.
'DEVASTATING AND DESTRUCTIVE'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, which joined a
handful of other nations in urging their citizens to leave
Ukraine, told the call hosted by Biden that he feared for the
security of Europe.
He stressed the need for "a heavy package of economic
sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and
destructive decision to invade Ukraine," Johnson's office said.
Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands also told their
citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Israel said it was
evacuating relatives of embassy staff.
Moscow, meanwhile, said answers sent this week by the EU and
NATO to its security demands showed "disrespect".
Biden met his national security advisers overnight, a source
familiar with the meeting said. U.S. officials believed the
crisis could be reaching a critical point, with rhetoric from
Moscow hardening, six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea,
and more Russian military equipment arriving in Belarus, the
source said.
"We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time,
and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," said
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Beijing Games end on Feb.
20.
"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian
escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian
border," Blinken said.
Stocks extended declines in the late afternoon, with the S&P
500 index recently down around 1.9%. Gold and oil prices rose.
'IMPOLITENESS AND DISRESPECT'
Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near
Ukraine, and this week launched joint military exercises in
neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.
Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine, but says it could
take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a series of
demands are met, including promises from NATO never to admit
Ukraine and to withdraw forces from Eastern Europe.
The West has said those main demands are non-starters. The
EU and NATO alliance delivered responses this week on behalf of
their member states.
Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted individual answers
from each country, and called the collective response "a sign of
diplomatic impoliteness and disrespect".
Several Western countries launched diplomatic pushes this
week to persuade Russia to back down, but Moscow brushed them
off, yielding no concessions to Macron, who visited on Monday,
and openly mocking British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss when she
came on Thursday.
Four-way talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany
and France on Thursday also yielded no progress.
