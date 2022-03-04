WRAPUP 2-China targets slower economic growth as headwinds gather

(Adds details, analyst comments)
* China targets 2022 GDP growth of around 5.5%
* China targets budget deficit at around 2.8% of GDP
* China targets CPI at around 3%
* China to raise 2022 defence spending by 7.1%
BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China on Saturday targeted
slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as headwinds
including an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the
country's vast property sector cast a pall on the world's
second-largest economy.
As economic conditions soften, the central bank has started
cutting interest rates, local governments have expedited
infrastructure spending and the finance ministry has pledged
more tax cuts.
There were few surprises in Premier Li Keqiang's annual work
report to the annual session of parliament, as China puts a
premium on stability in a politically sensitive year during
which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a
precedent-breaking third leadership term in the autumn.
"We must make economic stability our top priority," Li told
delegates gathered at the cavernous Great Hall of the People on
the west side of Tiananmen Square.
Amid coronavirus curbs, this year's parliamentary meeting
will be the shortest ever at 6-1/2 days.
"The world economic recovery lacks drive, and commodity
prices remain high and are prone to fluctuation. All of this is
making our external environment increasingly volatile, grave and
uncertain," Li said.
While the government vowed to ensure supply of key
agricultural products including grains, the agriculture minister
said on the sidelines of parliament China's current wheat
crop-growing condition could be the worst in history.
Li said that maintaining steady export growth is getting
harder, and supply of energy and raw materials remains
inadequate.
Also weighing on the economy is a property downturn
triggered by a government campaign to control borrowing among
highly indebted developers. An ensuing tightening in liquidity
squeezed the sector and chilled buyer sentiment.
Still, China left its consumer price index target unchanged
at around 3%.
Last year, China's gross domestic product grew 8.1%, beating
the government's target of over 6%, helped by robust exports to
economies hit by COVID-19 and a low statistical base in 2020,
when the pandemic began to spread worldwide.
Some analysts said this year's goal is tougher to reach.
"It may be a bit difficult to achieve the target, and we
need to take some measures to achieve it," said Zong Liang,
chief researcher at Bank of China.
'OVERSEAS RISKS'
While investing abroad under China's Belt and Road
initiative, China must guard against "overseas risks", Li said,
in contrast to his push last year for outbound investment and
cooperation.
He did not mention the war in Ukraine, in which China has
refused to condemn Russia's attack or call it an invasion. As
usual, Li's report was primarily focused on economic issues.
Apart from the pandemic, implications from the
Russia-Ukraine conflict for supply chains and price volatility
also cloud China's near-term outlook.
Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management,
said Li's caution reflects potential geopolitical risks. "The
Ukraine crisis and the sanctions imposed by many countries on
Russia have made such risks clear," he said.
China faces defence challenges on several fronts, from
Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the
disputed South China Sea, and a separate budget report on
Saturday said defence spending will rise 7.1% this year, more
than last year's increase.
China remains committed to the Communist Party's policy of
"resolving the Taiwan question in the new era", Li said.
JOB TARGETS
Guo Tianyong, an influential economist at the Central
University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, told Reuters
that hitting 5% growth is crucial. "If growth is lower than 5%,
it could affect job creation," he said.
The government set a target to create at least 11 million
urban jobs, unchanged from last year's goal.
China targeted a budget deficit around 2.8% of gross
domestic product, narrowing from last year's goal of around
3.2%, while the quota for local government special bond issuance
was set at 3.65 trillion yuan ($578 billion), flat from last
year.
The budget deficit ratio was lowered to boost fiscal
sustainability, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on the sidelines
of parliament.
($1 = 6.3188 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Carlos Garcia, Kevin Yao, Judy Hua, Albee Zhang,
Ella Cao, Liangping Gao, Shivani Singh, Hallie Gu, Muyu Xu, Min
Zhang, David Stanway, Brenda Goh, Yingzhi Yang, Eduardo
Baptista, Sophie Yu, Yan Zhang, Samuel Shen, Roxanne Liu, Yew
Lun Tian, Ben Blanchard, Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe;
Editing by Sandra Maler, William Mallard and Christian
Schmollinger)