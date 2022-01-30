WRAPUP 2-NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

(Adds U.S. senators saying close to agreement on sanctions)
* NATO says Europe is too dependent on one supplier
* Russia very likely looking to invade Ukraine, UK says
* Moscow demands NATO clarification on security commitments
LONDON/MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Europe needs to diversify
its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain
warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, the continent's
biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.
Russia has massed some 120,000 troops near its neighbor and
demanded the western defense alliance pull back troops and
weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine, a former Soviet
state, from ever joining the Western defense alliance.
U.S. officials said on Saturday Russia's military buildup
had been expanded https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/russian-buildup-at-ukraine-border-includ-idUSKBN2K20X6
to include supplies to treat casualties of any conflict. Across
the border in Ukraine, locals trained as army reservists https://www.reuters.com/world/ukrainian-reservists-gear-up-case-conflict-with-russia-2022-01-29
as the government scrambled to prepare.
Moscow denies any plan to invade but said on Sunday it would
ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security
commitments, after earlier saying the alliance's response to its
demands did not go far enough.
"If they do not intend to do so, then they should explain
why," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state
television. "This will be a key question in determining our
future proposals."
The United States, which has threatened Russia with major
new sanctions if it invades Ukraine, has said it is waiting to
hear back from Moscow. It says NATO will not withdraw from
eastern Europe or bar Ukraine but it is prepared to discuss
topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.
U.S. Senators are very close https://www.reuters.com/world/us-senate-close-deal-legislation-sanction-russia-senators-2022-01-30
to agreeing on sanctions legislation, the two leading senators
working on the bill said on Sunday. Measures include targeting
the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt as
well as offering more lethal assistance to Ukraine.
Some of the sanctions in the bill could take place before
any invasion because of what Russia has already done, said one
of the senators, Bob Mendendez, citing cyber attacks on Ukraine,
false flag operations and efforts to undermine the Ukrainian
government internally.
Washington has spent weeks trying to build agreement with
European partners on a strong sanctions https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/how-financial-western-sanctions-might-target-russia-2022-01-19
package, but the issue is divisive, with Germany urging
"prudence." https://www.reuters.com/world/germany-urges-prudence-potential-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-2022-01-23
The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of
its gas supplies and any interruption https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/what-are-europes-options-case-russian-gas-disruption-2022-01-27
would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by a
shortage.
"We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe
because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent
on one supplier of natural gas and that's the reason why NATO
allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification
of supplies," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenburg said.
SANCTIONS PLANS
Britain said on Sunday it would expand the scope of its own
possible sanctions in legislation this week to deter Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
"We think it's highly likely that he is looking to invade
Ukraine. That is why we're doing all we can through deterrence
and diplomacy, to urge him to desist," Foreign Secretary Liz
Truss told BBC television.
Truss, who is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia in the
next two weeks, told Sky News the legislation would enable
Britain to hit a much wider variety of targets "so there can be
nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions."
Asked if the new powers could include the ability to seize
property in London, Truss said: "Nothing is off the table."
The Center for American Progress, a U.S. think tank, has
said Britain would face a challenge https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine
uprooting wealthy Russians with Kremlin links from London given
close ties "between Russian money and the United Kingdom’s
ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and
financial industry."
Asked about this, Truss said: "There's a real threat here to
freedom and democracy in Europe. And that is more important than
short term economic gains, both for the United Kingdom but also
for our European allies."
The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians
from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades
Ukraine, and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White
House official said on Saturday. A top commerce official said
earlier that "key people" would face "massive sanctions."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak to
Putin by phone next week. Stepping up diplomatic efforts after
facing criticism for not doing enough, he said he had ordered
the military to prepare to help strengthen Europe's borders.
Stoltenburg said NATO had no plans to deploy combat troops
to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion,
adding "We are focusing on providing support."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Maxim Rodionov and Doina Chiacu
Writing by Philippa Fletcher
Editing by Peter Graff)