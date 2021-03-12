WRAPUP 2-Two killed in protests in Myanmar as U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy

(Adds two protesters killed overnight)
March 13 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed in
police firing in Myanmar overnight, domestic media reported, as
activists called for more anti-coup protests on the death
anniversary of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an
uprising against the government.
Saturday's calls for protests came as the leaders of the
United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together
to restore democracy in Myanmar where violence has escalated as
authorities crack down on protests and civil disobedience.
Domestic media reported two protesters were killed in police
firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital
Yangon overnight. DVB News said police opened fire on a crowd
that gathered outside the Tharketa police station demanding the
release of people arrested.
Posters spread on social media calling on people to come out
on the streets to protest against the junta and to mark the
death anniversary of Phone Maw, who was shot and killed by
security forces in 1988 inside what was then known as the
Rangoon Institute of Technology campus.
His shooting and that of another student who died a few
weeks later sparked widespread protests against the military
government known as the 8-8-88 campaign, because they peaked in
August that year. An estimated 3,000 people were killed when the
army crushed the uprising.
Aung San Suu Kyi emerged as a democracy icon during the
movement and was kept under house arrest for nearly two decades.
She was released in 2008 as the military began democratic
reforms and her National League for Democracy won elections in
2015 and again in November last year.
On Feb. 1 this year, the generals overthrew her government
and detained Suu Kyi and many of her cabinet colleagues,
claiming fraud in the November elections.
More than 70 people have been killed in the Southeast Asian
nation in widespread protests since then, the Assistance
Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group said.
The coup in Myanmar, where the military has close ties to
China, is a major early test for new U.S. President Joe Biden.
His administration flagged a virtual meeting with the
Indian, Japanese and Australian leaders on Friday, the first
official summit of a group known as the Quad, as part of a push
to demonstrate a renewed U.S. commitment to regional security.
"As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we
emphasise the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority
of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders said
in a statement released by the White House.
A spokesman for the junta did not answer phone calls from
Reuters seeking comment.
SOUTH KOREA SNAPS DEFENCE TIES
U.N. human rights investigator Thomas Andrews on Friday
dismissed as "absurd" comments by a senior Myanmar official that
authorities were exercising "utmost restraint".
Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, he
called for a united approach to "strip away the junta's sense of
impunity".
Former colonial power Britain warned its citizens in Myanmar
to leave on Friday, saying "political tension and unrest are
widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence
are rising".
South Korea said it would suspend defence exchanges and
reconsider development aid to Myanmar because of the violence.
The Kremlin said Russia, which has close ties to Myanmar’s
military, was concerned over the mounting violence and was
"analysing" whether to suspend military-technical cooperation.
"We evaluate the situation as alarming, and we are concerned
about the information about the growing number of civilian
casualties coming from there," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.
Earlier this week, the U.N. Security Council dropped
language from a statement that condemned the army takeover as a
coup due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.
Poland's foreign ministry said a Polish journalist was
arrested this week in Myanmar, the second foreign reporter to be
detained. A Japanese journalist was briefly held while covering
a protest.
Riot police and armed soldiers entered the general hospital
in Hakha, in the western Chin state, forcing all 30 patients to
leave and evicting staff from on-site housing, said local
activist Salai Lian.
Soldiers have been occupying hospitals and universities
across Myanmar as they try to quash a civil disobedience
movement that started with government employees such as doctors
and teachers but has expanded into a general strike that has
paralysed many sectors of the economy.
On Friday evening, large crowds gathered for evening vigils.
In Yangon, the commercial capital, they lit candles in the shape
of a three-finger salute, the symbol of the movement, while
saffron-robed monks gathered outside a pagoda in the northern
Sagaing region.
