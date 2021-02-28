WRAPUP 3-Myanmar protesters ready for confrontation after bloodiest post-coup unrest

* At least 18 killed as security force open fire at protests
* U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence'
* 'The world must act' - U.N. rapporteur says
* Suu Kyi hearing scheduled for Monday
March 1 (Reuters) - Protesters in Myanmar prepared for more
demonstrations against junta rule on Monday, defying a crackdown
a day earlier that killed at least 18 people in the bloodiest
violence since the military seized power one month ago.
Violence flared in various parts of the country on Sunday
and police opened fire on crowds in several areas of the biggest
city of Yangon, after tear gas and warning shots failed to clear
protesters demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's
government.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he
called "abhorrent violence" by security forces. Canada's foreign
minister, Marc Garneau, called the military's use of lethal
force against its own people "appalling".
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and
detained elected government leader Suu Kyi and much of her party
leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November election her
party won in a landslide.
Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing six
walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by
breaching coronavirus protocols. Her latest court hearing is
scheduled for Monday.
The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards
democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn
hundreds of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets and the
condemnation of Western countries.
Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human
rights in Myanmar said it was clear the junta's assault would
continue so the international community needed to ratchet up its
response.
He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions from more
countries on those behind the coup, sanctions on the military's
businesses and a U.N Security Council referral to the
International Criminal Court.
"Words of condemnation are welcome but insufficient. We must
act," Andrews said in a statement.
"The nightmare in Myanmar that is unfolding before our eyes
will get worse. The world must act."
Small memorials were held for the victims, with people
lighting candles in front of their houses on Sunday.
'EXCESSIVE' FORCE
About 10 police and military vehicles were deployed on
Monday at a Yangon intersection where protesters had clashed
with security forces a day earlier, a witness told Reuters.
Some protesters called for destruction of surveillance
cameras used by authorities, while others shared pepper spray
recipes on social media for use if demonstrators are attacked by
plain-clothes security personnel.
Others made metal shields for those on the front lines, who
took on police and soldiers in full battle gear. Some of the
security forces belonged to units notorious for tough crackdowns
on ethnic rebel groups.
"I declare Myanmar military as a terrorist organisation,"
Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a prominent youth activist posted on her
Facebook page in response to the killings.
A committee representing lawmakers who won seats in the
November election said at least 26 people were killed in the
violence on Sunday, which Reuters was unable to verify.
"The excessive use of force and other violations committed
by the military junta are being recorded and they will be held
accountable," it said on Twitter.
The military has not commented on Sunday's violence and
police and military spokesmen did not answer calls.
In a post dated Feb. 28, the state-run Global New Light of
Myanmar newspaper warned "severe action will be inevitably
taken" against "anarchic mobs" that the military could not
ignore, despite having previously showed restraint.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said at
least 270 people were detained on Sunday, from a total 1,132 it
said had been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.
Some witnesses said they saw people beaten by police before
being taken away.
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken on Sunday said the United
States stood firmly with the people of Myanmar.
"(We) encourage all countries to speak with one voice in
support of their will," he said on Twitter.
Defiance of the coup has emerged not just on the streets but
more broadly in the civil service, municipal administration, the
judiciary, the education and health sectors and the media.
Activists across Asia held protests in support, with the
rallying cry "Milk Tea Alliance" which first united
pro-democracy activists in Thailand and Hong Kong.
While some Western countries have imposed limited sanctions,
the generals have traditionally shrugged off diplomatic
pressure. They have promised to hold a new election but not set
a date.
