WRAPUP 3-UniCredit, BNP Paribas detail hefty Russia exposures as sector rebounds

* UniCredit, BNP detail multi-billion euro Russia exposures
* BNP cuts Russia-based staff from IT, bolsters cyber
defenses
* S&P Global latest to suspend commercial operations in
Russia
* European bank stocks rebound amid broad 'relief rally'
(Adds BNP cutting Russia-based staff from internal computer
systems - paragraphs 3-4)
MILAN/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit and
France's BNP Paribas were the latest banks to set out their
Russian exposures, warning of billions of euros in potential
costs from the financial fallout from Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine amid a wider sector rebound on Wednesday.
Banks, insurers and asset managers have been scrambling to
distance themselves from Russia and assess their exposures after
Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions by the West in the wake of
the invasion of its neighbor which began last month.
BNP Paribas has also cut off its Russia-based workforce from
its internal computer systems as it seeks to bolster its
defenses against any potential cyber attack, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The French lender is believed to be the first major bank to
have excluded staff in Moscow from its IT networks.
The European Union agreed new sanctions against Russia and
its ally Belarus on Wednesday that blacklist 14 more oligarchs
and freezes relations with Belarus' central bank and three top
lenders there.
Financial information provider S&P Global added to
the growing list of companies to suspend commercial operations
in Russia, a day after Britain's London Stock Exchange Group
stopped some services in the country.
Italy's second-biggest bank, UniCredit, said late
on Tuesday that a full write-off of its Russian business would
cost it around 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion).
BNP Paribas said it had a total exposure of around
3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to Russia and Ukraine, which it
said was relatively limited.
Shares in Europe's major financial firms have fallen sharply
since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as investors took fright at
the links of some to Russia and braced for a potential broader
economic slowdown.
UniCredit said a worst-case scenario would knock two
percentage points off its capital ratio, but nonetheless stuck
with its dividends and share buyback plans.
Shares in UniCredit leapt by as much as 15% and BNP Paribas
10%, with the wider STOXX index of European banks up 7% on the
day, staging a partial rebound after recent falls.
Analysts suggested the rebound across European equity
markets on Wednesday could be a temporary relief rally.
The European bank index has fallen 15% since the
invasion began on Feb. 24, against only a 5% fall in the
benchmark STOXX index.
Europe's struggling banks entered 2022 on a wave of optimism
not seen in more than a decade, but investors and analysts have
warned the Ukraine crisis may have knocked that flat.
Credit Suisse economists slashed their forecast for European
growth on Wednesday and now expect the region to expand just 1%
this year as the Ukraine crisis turbocharges commodities prices
and disrupts supply chains.
Among European banks, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International and France's Societe Generale
have the largest Russian exposure. Shares in both
rallied strongly on the day amid the wider rebound.
PULLING BACK
S&P Global joined rival credit rating agencies Moody's and
Fitch in suspending commercial operations in Russia.
The move comes as the London Stock Exchange Group suspended
from 1200 GMT the provision in Russia of products containing
news and commentary, as well as all new sales of products and
services. LSEG said data products will continue to be accessible
by currently serviced customers.
LSEG distributes news and commentary from Reuters as part of
its products. Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters
News, holds a minority stake in the LSE.
A new Russian law makes it possible to jail journalists who
report any event that could discredit the Russian military.
Two of the world's largest insurers, British-based
Prudential and Legal & General said on
Wednesday they each had very small exposures to Russia and no
plans to increase them.
Financial firms have also been bracing for other potential
risks from the war, with regulators working closely with
companies to prepare defenses against the threat of
cyberattacks.
Swiss stock exchange operator SIX said it had seen an
increase in hacker attacks around the start of the invasion but
said this had since subsided.
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Sinead Cruise and Iain
Withers in London, Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in
Paris, Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones in
London, Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Elaine Hardcastle)