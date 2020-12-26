WRAPUP 3-'Window of hope': Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

* Hungary, Slovakia get a head start on EU peers with
rollout
* France, Germany, Italy among others to follow on Sunday
* Inoculations across EU seen as crucial to ending pandemic
BUDAPEST/PARIS/MADRID, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hungary and
Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began
vaccinating their people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day
ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France,
Germany and Spain as the pandemic surges across the continent.
Mass vaccination across the European Union, home to almost
450 million people, would be a crucial step towards ending a
pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million around the world,
crippled economies and destroyed businesses and jobs.
Hungary administered the vaccine, developed by Pfizer
and BioNTech, to frontline workers at
hospitals in the capital Budapest after receiving its first
shipment of enough doses to inoculate 4,875 people.
The first worker to receive the shot was Adrienne Kertesz, a
doctor at Del-Pest Central Hospital.
Hungary has reported 315,362 COVID-19 cases with 8,951
deaths. More than 6,000 people are still in hospital with
COVID-19, straining the central European country's care system.
"We are very happy that the vaccine is here," Zsuzsa and
Antal Takacs, a couple aged 68 and 75, said while playing table
tennis in a Budapest park.
"We will get the vaccination because our daughter had a baby
in France last month and we want to go see them. We do not dare
travel before we get the vaccine," Zsuzsa said.
In Slovakia, Vladimir Krcmery, an infectologist and member
of the government's Pandemic Commission was the first person to
receive the shot of the vaccine, followed by his colleagues.
The Hungarian and Slovak rollout came a day before countries
including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain
are to begin mass vaccinations, starting with health workers.
The distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which was
first rolled out in Britain earlier this month, presents tough
challenges. The vaccine uses new mRNA genetic technology, which
means it must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80
degrees Celsius (-112°F).
NEW VARIANT IN FRANCE, SPAIN
France, which received its first shipment of the two-dose
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, will start administering it
on Sunday in the greater Paris area and in the
Burgundy-Franche-Comte region.
"We have 19,500 doses in total, which amounts to 3,900
vials. These doses will be stored in our freezer at minus 80
degrees (Celsius) and will be then distributed to different
nursing homes and hospitals," said Franck Huet, head of
pharmaceutical products for the Paris public hospital system.
The French government is hoping to get around one million
people vaccinated in nursing homes during January and February,
and then a further 14-15 million in the wider population between
March and June.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by the French
medical regulator on Thursday.
France reported just 3,093 new coronavirus infections over
the past 24 hours on Saturday, sharply down from the more than
20,000 cases on each of the previous two days, figures not seen
since Nov. 20. But the seven-day moving average of daily new
cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, is at around a
one-month high.
France's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now totals
2,550,864, the fifth-highest tally in the world, while its
COVID-19 death toll stands at 62,573, the seventh-highest.
In a concerning development, the health ministry said on
Friday that a man who recently arrived from London had tested
positive for a new variant of the virus that has been spreading
rapidly in southern England and is thought to be more
infectious.
In Spain, Madrid health authorities said on Saturday they
had confirmed four cases of the new variant of the virus, as the
country received its first deliveries of the vaccine.
The boxes arrived by truck at a storage facility near Madrid
as dawn broke. Employees at Spain's medicines agency unpacked
the vaccine, which is stored in dry ice, with gloved hands.
"Vaccination will start tomorrow in Spain, coordinated with
the rest of Europe," Health Minister Salvador Illa wrote on
Twitter. "This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic."
Doses will be taken by air to the Spanish islands and the
North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, and by road to
other regions of the country, where a total of about 50,000
people have died from the disease.
'WINDOW OF HOPE HAS OPENED'
Germany, meanwhile, said trucks were on their way to deliver
the vaccine to care homes for the elderly, which are first in
line to receive the vaccine on Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose
by 14,455 to 1,627,103, data from the Robert Koch Institute for
infectious diseases showed on Saturday. More than 29,000 people
have died, in total.
The federal government is planning to distribute more than
1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end
of this year and about 700,000 per week from January.
"There may be a few hiccups at one point or another in the
beginning, but that is quite normal when such a logistically
complex process begins," said Health Minister Jensen Spahn.
In Portugal, a truck escorted by police dropped off the
first batch of COVID-19 jabs at a warehouse in the country's
central region. From there, the nearly 10,000 shots will be
delivered to five big hospitals.
"It is a historic milestone for all of us, an important day
after such a difficult year," Health Minister Marta Temido told
reporters outside the warehouse.
"A window of hope has now opened, without forgetting that
there is a very difficult fight ahead."
