WRAPUP 4-Russia pummels hold-out city in east; Ukraine seeks longer-range weapons

(Adds comments from analysts, Zelenskiy adviser)
* Russian forces advance in east, shifting momentum
* Capture of Lyman would set stage for next phase of
offensive
* Sievierodonetsk under assault
KYIV, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces intensified their
assault on the largest city held by Ukrainian forces in the
Donbas region in the east on Sunday as Kyiv said it was hopeful
longer-range weapons it desperately needs from Western allies
could soon arrive.
Slow, solid Russian gains in recent days in eastern
Ukraine's Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,
point to a subtle momentum shift in the war, now in its fourth
month.
Invading forces appear close to seizing all of the Luhansk
region, one of the more modest war goals the Kremlin set after
abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, in the face of
Ukrainian resistance.
Russia's defense ministry said its troops and allied
separatist forces were in full control of Lyman, the site of a
railway junction west of the Siverskyi Donets River in the
Donetsk.
However, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar,
said the battle for Lyman continued, the ZN.ua website reported.
Sievierodonetsk, some 60 km (40 miles) northeast of Lyman on
the eastern side of the river and the largest Donbas city still
held by Ukraine, was under heavy assault.
"The situation has extremely escalated,” said Serhiy Gaidai,
the governor of Luhansk.
The shelling was so intense it was not possible to assess
casualties and damage, though two people were killed on Saturday
and 13 more buildings in the city were destroyed, he said.
Gaidai said on Friday that Ukrainian troops might have to
retreat from the city to avoid capture but it was not clear
whether they had begun to pull out.
Russian artillery was also pounding the Lysychansk-Bakhmut
road, which Russia must take to close a pincer movement and
encircle Ukrainian forces, and police said there was
"significant destruction" in Lysychansk.
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace negotiator Mykhailo
Podolyak repeated a call for U.S.-made long-range
multiple-rocket launchers. U.S. officials have told Reuters such
systems are actively being considered, with a decision possible
in coming days.
"It is hard to fight when you are attacked from 70 km away
and have nothing to fight back with ... we need effective
weapons," Podolyak posted on Twitter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced hopes in a late-night
video address that Ukraine's allies would provide needed
weapons, adding that he expected "good news" in the coming days.
His adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said: "The weapons we so
desperately need will most likely be delivered soon."
Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles
from Denmark and U.S. self-propelled howitzers, Ukrainian
Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.
'CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES'
Zelenskiy said the military situation in the Donbas was very
complicated, adding that defenses were holding up in a number of
places, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
"It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to
all those who withstood this onslaught," he said.
Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of
War said if Russian forces were to capture Sievierodonetsk,
Ukraine could be expected to launch counter-offensives.
"Putin is now hurling men and munitions at the last
remaining major population center in that (region) ... as if
taking it would win the war for the Kremlin. He is wrong," they
said.
In a sign of frustration over Western differences on the war
as its economic costs become more evident, Ukrainian Deputy
Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said NATO had shown itself
incapable of mounting a united response.
"We have to talk clearly about the catastrophic consequences
for the future of all Europe if Ukraine is defeated," she said
on Facebook.
Pushing diplomatic efforts for a solution to a conflict that
has ramifications beyond Ukraine's borders, French President
Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Saturday.
They urged him to lift a Russian blockade of Odesa port to
allow Ukrainian grain exports, France said. The Kremlin said
Putin told them Moscow was willing to discuss ways to make it
possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea
ports.
Ukraine is a major grain exporter, and the blockage of its
exports threatens to result in food shortages in a number
countries, including in Africa.
Zelenskiy said in a television interview he believed Russia
would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the
territory it has lost since the invasion began on Feb. 24.
Still, Zelenskiy ruled out the idea of using force to win
back all the land Ukraine has lost to Russia since 2014, which
includes the southern peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed
that year.
"I do not believe that we can restore all of our territory
by military means. If we decide to go that way, we will lose
hundreds of thousands of people," he said.
Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" to
demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening
Russian-speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say
Russia's claims are a false pretext for a war of aggression.
Thousands of people, including many civilians, have been
killed and several million have fled their homes, either for
safer parts of Ukraine or to other countries.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Conor Humphries, Pavel Polityuk
in Kyiv, Vitaliy Hnidyi in Kharkiv and Reuters journalists in
Popasna, David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Phil Stewart in Washington,
Lidia Kelley in Melbourne; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by
William Mallard)