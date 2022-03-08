WRAPUP 4-Shell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens

* Shell to withdraw entirely from Russia
* Nickel trading halted in London after price surge
* Volkswagen stops taking orders for plug-in vehicles
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Shell stopped buying
oil from Russia on Tuesday and said it would cut links to the
country entirely while the United States stepped up its campaign
to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine by banning Russian oil and
energy imports.
The West's moves to isolate Russia economically for
attacking its neighbor have turbocharged global commodity and
energy markets, sending prices soaring and threatening to derail
the nascent recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Britain too said it would ban imports of Russian oil but
only by gradually phasing them out during 2022 to give
businesses time to find alternative sources of supply.
The surge in metal prices since Russia attacked Ukraine is
starting to hurt some players caught on the wrong side of the
market, as well as end consumers such as carmakers.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted trade in nickel on
Tuesday after prices of the metal, a key component in electric
vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne.
Shell's decision to abandon Russia comes days after it faced
a hail of criticism for buying Russian oil – a transaction that
two weeks ago would have been routine - underlining how Moscow's
pariah status is growing even in a market it used to dominate.
"We are acutely aware that our decision last week to
purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into
products like petrol and diesel - despite being made with
security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking - was not
the right one, and we are sorry," Chief Executive Ben van
Beurden said.
Although no sanctions have yet forced such divestments,
Shell and rivals BP and Exxon Mobil have all
announced plans to sell holdings in Russia and exit the country,
leaving France's TotalEnergies relatively isolated in
hanging onto its investments there.
HYBRID DELAYS
Dozens of companies have shut down activity in Russia since
its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a "special
military operation" aimed not at occupying territory but at
destroying Ukraine's military capabilities.
German sportswear maker Adidas, cosmetics firm
Estee Lauder, and Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner
PVH Corp are among the latest brands to announce the
suspension of activities there.
The conflict has roiled global stock markets as investors
have worried about its economic fallout, putting in doubt market
listings, including that of Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd.
It has also driven a surge in commodity prices, which mining
group BHP warned could spill over into already
skyrocketing inflation and potentially affect global growth.
Nickel prices soared when China's Tsingshan Holding Group,
one of the world's top nickel and stainless steel producers,
bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its bets that prices
would fall, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Tsingshan and the LME declined to comment
As well as high-grade nickel, the price of other metals used
in car production, from aluminum in bodywork to palladium in
catalytic converters, has soared, and industry supply chains
have been broken.
Volkswagen said it would stop taking orders for numerous
plug-in hybrid models from Wednesday, as supply chain troubles
exacerbated the production delays caused by chip shortages.
The carmaker had already halted production in Russia and has
also suspended production at several factories in Germany as it
has struggled to obtain components.
Orders for the plug-in hybrid versions of Volkswagen's Golf,
Tiguan, Passat, Arteon and Touareg models would be halted until
further notice and delivery of already placed orders might not
happen this year, the company said.
