WRAPUP 4-Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says

(Adds Mariupol evacuee quotes, Putin Victory Day message,
details of fighting)
* Luhansk governor says Russia bombed school sheltering 90
* Trapped civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal plant
* G7 leaders to talk with Zelenskiy in show of unity
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, May 8 (Reuters) - As many as 60
people were feared to have been killed in the Russian bombing of
a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the
regional governor said on Sunday.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on
Saturday afternoon on the school in Bilohorivka where about 90
people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the
building.
"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the
rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people
were found," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom
were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the
rubble of buildings."
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces
of targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow denies.
In the ruined southeastern port city of Mariupol, scores of
civilians have been evacuated from a sprawling steel plant in a
week-long operation brokered by the United Nations and the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address
late on Saturday that more than 300 civilians had been rescued
from the Azovstal steelworks and authorities would now focus on
trying to evacuate the wounded and medics. Other Ukrainian
sources have cited different figures.
The Azovstal plant is a last hold-out for Ukrainian forces
in a city now largely controlled by Russia, and many civilians
had also taken refuges in its underground shelters. It has
become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture
swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russian-backed separatists said on Sunday a total of 182
civilians evacuated from the plant had arrived at a temporary
accommodation point in Bezimenne, in the area they control.
Those who wished to go to areas controlled by Ukraine were
handed over to U.N. and ICRC representatives, they said.
In the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230
km (140 miles) northwest of Mariupol, dozens of people who had
fled the port city and nearby occupied areas on their own or
with the help of volunteers waited to be registered in a car
park set up to welcome evacuees.
"There's lots of people still in Mariupol, who want to leave
but can't," said history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, who
said she had only just reached Zaporizhzhia after leaving her
bombed home in Mariupol with her family in mid-April.
"The air feels different here, free," she said in a tent
where volunteers offered food, basic supplies and toys to the
new arrivals, many of whom were traveling with small children.
VICTORY DAY
In an emotional address on Sunday for Victory Day, when
Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the
Allies in World War Two, Zelenskiy said that evil had returned
to Ukraine with the Russian invasion, but his country would
prevail.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the invasion he
launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm
Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the
West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked
war.
Mariupol is key to Moscow's efforts to link the Crimean
Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014, and parts of the eastern
regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that have been controlled by
Russia-backed separatists since that same year.
Putin sent Victory Day messages to separatist leaders in
Luhansk and Donetsk, saying Russia was fighting shoulder to
shoulder with them and likening their joint efforts to the war
against Nazi Germany. "Victory will be ours," Putin said,
according to a Kremlin press release on Sunday.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders were to hold a
video call with Zelenskiy on Sunday in a show of unity ahead of
Russia's Victory Day celebrations on Monday.
Underlining Western support for Ukraine, Britain pledged to
provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military
support and aid, double its previous spending commitments.
Putin will preside on Monday over a parade in Moscow's Red
Square of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic
missiles, making a speech that could offer clues on the future
of the war. Russia's efforts have been stymied by logistical and
equipment problems and high casualties in the face of fierce
resistance.
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said
on Saturday that Putin was convinced "doubling down" on the
conflict would improve the outcome for Russia.
"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can
afford to lose," Burns told a Financial Times event in
Washington on Saturday.
FIGHTING CONTINUES
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had
destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike
overnight, and had destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes, four
helicopters and an assault boat in the past 24 hours.
Ukraine said its forces had repulsed nine Russian attacks in
Donetsk and Luhansk, destroying 19 tanks and 20 combat vehicles.
The Luhansk governor said Ukrainian forces had retreated
from the city of Popasna, which has been the focus of intense
fighting. "Everything was destroyed there. Our troops retreated
to more fortified positions," he told Ukrainian television.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya,
said earlier his soldiers had taken control of most of Popasna.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by
any of the parties to the fighting.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Reuters
bureaus
Writing by Michael Perry and Estelle Shirbon
Editing by William Mallard and Frances Kerry)