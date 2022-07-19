WRAPUP 5-Russia says peace in Ukraine will be on its terms, cultivates Iranian support

(Rewrites with Putin in Iran)
* Missiles, shells hit various Ukrainian regions
* Putin in Tehran, underlining closer ties against West
* Ex-Russian president: Russia will achieve all its aims
* Britain says Russian offensive stuttering
KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on
Tuesday, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure
over the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces struck more
targets across the country.
During his Iran visit Putin will also meet Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's
Black Sea grain exports - now blockaded by Russia - as well as
peace in Syria. It was Putin's first face-to-face meeting with a
NATO leader since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In Moscow, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said
that any peace in Ukraine would be the way Moscow wanted it.
"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on
our terms," said Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the
Kremlin's Security Council.
The Kremlin has said there is no time limit to a conflict it
calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security.
Ukraine and the West condemn it as an unprovoked aggressive war
meant to grab territory and erase the identity of a nation that
was under Moscow's thumb in the former Soviet Union until 1991.
More than two weeks have passed since Russia's last major
territorial gain - capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of
Lysychansk. Ukraine's General Army Staff said on Tuesday that
Moscow's forces were busy shoring up their positions in recently
seized territory and mounting limited but unsuccessful ground
assaults in numerous different locations.
Britain's ministry of defence, which supports Kyiv, said on
Thursday it believed Russian forces were unable to advance
swiftly due to personnel shortages.
Russia is facing a resources dilemma, it said, having to
decide how much military hardware and personnel to commit to
achieving its stated objective of seizing full control of
Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and how much to deploy to
southern Ukraine to contend with a Ukrainian counter-attack.
But in a now familiar pattern, Russian missiles on Tuesday
slammed into targets across Ukraine. At least one person was
killed in a missile strike on the centre of the eastern city of
Kramatorsk, the regional governor said.
Buildings in a town in the Kharkiv region were also hit,
with footage showing piles of rubble being cleared by
excavators.
VERY IMPORTANT PARTNERS
Putin's trip to Tehran was a pointed message to the West
about Russian plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran,
China and India to help offset Western sanctions imposed over
the invasion.
"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Yuri Ushakov,
Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow. "On
most issues, our positions are close or identical."
Putin's bilateral talks with Erdogan will focus on a plan to
get Ukrainian grain exports moving again, unblocking supplies
that are vital to feed millions of people in Africa, the Middle
East and elsewhere.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected
to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of
grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.
'WE WILL NOT GIVE UP'
Footage from Ukraine's Odesa region showed badly damaged
buildings smouldering from Russian barrages.
Oleksii Matsulevych, a spokesman for the regional
administration, said on Telegram the Russian strike had injured
at least four people, burned houses to the ground, and set other
homes on fire.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote
on Twitter that the houses had been struck by seven Russian
Kalibr cruise missiles.
"A terrorist state is longing to defeat those (who are)
fearless with fear," he said. "We will neither break nor give
up."
Russia's defence ministry said its forces had destroyed
ammunition depots in the area that were storing weapons supplied
to Kyiv by the United States and European countries.
Reuters could not immediately verify that assertion.
Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians or
civilian infrastructure and only uses precision weapons to
degrade Ukraine's military.
Kyiv says the ruins of numerous residential buildings hit by
Russian forces across Ukraine belie Moscow's narrative.
After failing to capture the capital Kyiv at the start of
the war, Russia switched tactics and began to rely on
devastating long-range artillery and air strikes to try to
cement and extend its control of Ukraine's south and east.
Kyiv is hoping the war is at a turning point and that Moscow
has exhausted its offensive capabilities after seizing a few
small cities in the east, while Ukraine now fields long-range
Western weapons that can strike behind Russian lines.
Kyiv cites a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian
logistics and ammunition hubs, which it says are crippling
Russia's artillery-dominated forces that need to transport
thousands of shells to the front each day.
In the south, Ukraine has said it is preparing a
counter-attack to recapture the biggest swath of territory taken
since the invasion.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Andrew Osborn and
Angus MacSwan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)