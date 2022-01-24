Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Street slides

01/24/2022 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington

(Reflects opening of U.S. markets)

* Wall Street opens down nearly 2%

* Bitcoin tumbles 8%, now 50% down from November peak

* Possible Russian attack on Ukraine grips investors

* Fed seen updating plans to pare stimulus at Wednesday meeting

* Dollar index up 0.4%

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine and more anticipated Fed tightening drove down global equities and riskier assets Monday, while bolstering the safe-haven dollar.

Wall Street stocks opened down sharply, after last week posting their worst week since 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.32%, the S&P 500 lost 1.71% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14%, in early trading.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.

The move added to a flurry of signals that the West is bracing for an aggressive Russian move against Ukraine, though Moscow denied any plan to invade.

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden weighed options for boosting the United States' military assets in the region to counter a buildup of Russian troops.

The Euro STOXX 600 fell 2.1% to its lowest since Dec. 20 and was on course for its worst day since late November. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was down 2.34%.

Analysts noted a reluctance among investors to pile back into equities that has rarely been seen in the post-2008 era of ultra-low interest rates and central bank-boosted liquidity.

"Ukraine at the moment is really front of mind," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "Over the last 12 years, buy-the-dip is the mentality for investors generally. This the first time in the last 12 years, I've felt, that's not the default position to be in."

As investors pulled money from stocks, oil prices also slid, after climbing for five weeks to a seven-year peak on expectations demand will stay strong and supplies limited.

Brent crude was last down 1.4% to $86.66 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 1.68% to $83.71 per barrel.

Other riskier assets suffered. Bitcoin tumbled almost 9% on Monday to its lowest in six months. The cryptocurrency has lost more than half of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November.

FED NERVES

Nerves over the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday added to the mix. The U.S. central bank is expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive pool of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years.

Anxious markets are now even pricing in a small chance the Fed may hike interest rates this week, though the overwhelming expectation is for a first move to 0.25% in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end.

While Treasuries did bounce late last week, 10-year yields are still up 22 basis points on the month so far at 1.77% and not far from levels last seen in early 2020.

That rise has generally supported the U.S. dollar, which added 0.5% on a basket of currencies last week and last stood up 0.45% at 96.075.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aNasdaq dives 3%, S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction
RE
10:38aU.S. Supreme Court agrees to consider limiting wetlands regulation
RE
10:36aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
10:35aFraud trial begins for Michael Avenatti, U.S. lawyer who battled Trump
RE
10:31aMeme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation
RE
10:31aGold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves
RE
10:30aU.S. Economy Slows in January to 18-Month Low as Omicron Weighs on Services -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:29aAdvocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID pills to developing countries
RE
10:29aAdvocacy group public citizen urges pfizer to increase supply of…
RE
10:28aExclusive-Angola heads to bond markets, Sonangol plans delayed - Finance Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

HOT NEWS