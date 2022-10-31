WRAPUP 6-Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country

(Adds Zelenskiy, British minister, end to Russian mobilisation)
*
Missiles hit Kyiv, other cities, causing power, water
outages
*
Russia suspends role in grain deal after saying its ships
hit
*
Kremlin says it can no longer guarantee safety of shipping
*
Ukraine, West accuse Moscow of using food as weapon
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ships carrying grain sailed
from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped
short of reimposing a blockade despite suspending its
participation in a U.N. programme to safely such exports from
the war zone.
On the 250th day of the war, Russian missiles rained down
across Ukraine. Explosions boomed out in Kyiv, sending black
smoke into the sky.
Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure was hit
including at hydro-electric dams, knocking out power, heat and
water supplies.
Ukraine's military said it had shot down 44 of 50 Russian
missiles. But strikes left 80% of Kyiv without running water,
authorities said. Ukrainian police said 13 people were injured
in the latest attacks.
Still, the resumption of food exports from Ukrainian ports
suggested that the dire prospect of rising world hunger had been
averted for now. International officials had feared that Moscow
would reimpose a blockade on Ukrainian grain, after Russia
announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the
U.N.-backed programme that escorts cargo ships through the Black
Sea.
"Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held
hostage. The food must flow," tweeted Amir Abdullah, the U.N.
official who coordinates the programme.
Shortly afterwards, Ukraine confirmed that 12 ships had set
sail. The 354,500 tonnes of grain they carried was the most in a
day since the programme began.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv would
continue implementing the U.N. programme "as we have agreed"
with the United Nations and Turkey.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the issue
with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a phone call on
Monday. Akar told Shoigu it was very important for the grain
deal to continue, the Turkish defence ministry said.
But shipments could be interrupted again, not least if
insurers stop underwriting them.
Chris McGill, head of cargo at Lloyd's of London insurer
Ascot, which has underwritten many of the shipments so far, told
Reuters his company was
pausing
writing new cover for shipments from Monday until it
understood the situation better.
Insurance previously issued "still stands", he said.
MISSILE STRIKES
Russia's missile strikes during the Monday morning rush hour
repeated a tactic it has pursued this month of targeting
Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, especially power stations.
The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, tweeted: "Like
millions of Ukrainians, our @USEmbassyKyiv team is once again
taking shelter as Russia continues its callous and barbaric
missile strikes on the people of Ukraine in an effort to leave
the country cold and dark as we approach winter."
For the past three weeks, Russia has been conducting a
campaign of attacks on Ukrainian civil infrastructure using
expensive long-range missiles and cheap Iranian-made "suicide
drones" that fly at a target and detonate.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets,
mostly energy infrastructure, were hit in missile and drone
strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions on Monday.
In Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, the strikes had
caused a blackout that left trolleybus driver Ihor Polovikov
stranded in his electric cable-powered vehicle.
He was fed up, he said, adding: "But nobody will give up
just like that. We got used to it, it's the ninth month.
Everyone has understood that this is necessary."
HUNGER AVERTED
Moscow said it was forced to pull out of the Black Sea grain
shipping deal after blaming Kyiv for blasts that damaged Russian
navy ships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the
explosions that hit the Crimea base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet,
but says Russia's navy is a legitimate military target. Moscow
said the blasts were caused by a wave of sea and air drones.
After Russia suspended its participation in the grain
shipping programme, the United States accused Russia of using
food as a weapon. President Zelenskiy said Moscow was
"blackmailing the world with hunger". Russia denies that is its
aim.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.N.-brokered deal
was "hardly feasible" since Russia could no longer guarantee the
safety of shipping. He did not specify why shipments would now
be unsafe.
But Monday's resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments
suggested Moscow was not attempting to impose a new blockade.
Ukraine and Russia are both among the world's largest
exporters of food. For three months, the U.N.-backed deal has
guaranteed Ukrainian exports can reach markets, lifting a
Russian de facto blockade. The news that Moscow was pulling out
of the deal had sent global wheat prices soaring by more than 5%
on Monday morning.
The ships that sailed on Monday included one hired by the
U.N. World Food Programme to bring 40,000 tonnes of grain to
drought-hit Africa.
Also on Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said Moscow
had completed the partial military mobilisation announced by
President Vladimir Putin in September and no further call-up
notices would be issued.
Putin announced Russia's first mobilisation since World War
Two on Sept. 21, one of a series of escalatory measures in
response to Ukrainian gains on the battlefield.
Defence Minister Shoigu said at the time that some 300,000
additional personnel would be drafted. But the mobilisation has
proceeded chaotically and hundreds of thousands have fled Russia
to avoid being drafted.
Russia still holds large swathes of southern and eastern
Ukraine, but has lost ground in recent months.
In London, British foreign minister James Cleverly said
Russia would face severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear
weapons in Ukraine. Speaking in parliament, he also said Britain
would provide Kyiv with more support to repair its energy
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, additional reporting by Jonathan
Saul in London; Writing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan;
Editing by Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)