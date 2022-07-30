WRAPUP 6-Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region

(Recasts with Zelenskiy ordering evacuation of Donetsk region)
* Deputy PM Vereshchuk says evacuation needed before winter
* Vereshchuk says region's natural gas supplies destroyed
* Kyiv says more than 100 Russian soldiers killed on Friday
* Ukraine: rail links to Kherson over Dnipro river cut
KYIV, July 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said on Saturday his government was ordering the
mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region,
scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
In a late-night television address, Zelenskiy also said the
hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the
larger Donbas region, which contains Donetsk as well as the
neighboring Luhansk region, needed to leave.
"The more people leave (the) Donetsk region now, the fewer
people the Russian army will have time to kill," he said, adding
that residents who left would be given compensation.
Separately, domestic Ukrainian media outlets quoted Deputy
Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying the evacuation needed
to take place before winter begins since the region's natural
gas supplies had been destroyed.
Zelenskiy said hundreds of thousands of people were still
living in areas of Donbas where fighting was fierce.
"Many refuse to leave but it still needs to be done," the
president said. "If you have the opportunity, please talk to
those who still remain in the combat zones in Donbas. Please
convince them that it is necessary to leave."
Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine's military said more than 100
Russian soldiers had been killed and seven tanks destroyed in
fighting in the south on Friday, including the Kherson region
that is the focus of Kyiv's counteroffensive in that part of the
country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines.
Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River had been cut,
the military's southern command said, potentially further
isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in
occupied Crimea and the east.
South of the town of Bakhmut, which Russia has cited as a
prime target in Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said Russian
forces had been "partially successful" in establishing control
over the settlement of Semyhirya by storming it from three
directions.
"He established himself on the outskirts of the settlement,"
the military's evening report said, referring to Russian forces.
Defence and intelligence officials from Britain, which has
been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Moscow invaded its
neighbor on Feb. 24, portrayed Russian forces as struggling to
maintain momentum.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems
to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks,
cutting off Kherson city and - in the assessment of British
defence officials - leaving Russia's 49th Army highly vulnerable
on the river's west bank.
The Kherson region's pro-Ukrainian governor, Dmytro Butriy,
said fighting was continuing in many parts of the region, and
that Berislav district, just northwest of the Kakhovka
hydroelectric plant, was particularly hard hit.
"In some villages, not a single home has been left intact,
all infrastructure has been destroyed, people are living in
cellars," he wrote on Telegram.
Just to the north of Lysychansk, which Moscow's forces
captured in early July after weeks of fighting, Ukrainian
partisans destroyed a railway junction box near the
Russian-controlled town of Svatove on Friday night, making it
harder for Moscow to transport ammunition to the front lines by
train, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online
post.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield
reports.
Officials from the Russian-appointed administration running
the Kherson region earlier this week rejected Western and
Ukrainian assessments of the situation.
On Friday the British ministry described the Russian
government as "growing desperate", having lost tens of thousands
of soldiers in the war. British MI6 foreign intelligence agency
chief Richard Moore added https://twitter.com/ChiefMI6/status/1553309715299536896?s=20&t=ScC3FnVxfbtD1_W6tPFDvQ
on Twitter that Russia is "running out of steam."
PRISON DEATHS
Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over a missile
strike or explosion early on Friday that appeared to have killed
dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the front-line town of
Olenivka, held by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Donetsk.
Russia's defense ministry on Saturday published a list of 50
Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said
was a Ukrainian military strike with a U.S.-made High Mobility
Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said
"all political, criminal and moral responsibility" rested with
Zelenskiy, "his criminal regime and Washington who supports
them".
Ukraine's armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian
artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of
those held there. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday
Russia had committed a war crime and called for international
condemnation.
Reuters could not immediately verify the differing versions
of events, but some of the deaths were confirmed by Reuters
journalists who visited the prison.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his
condolences in a Friday phone call with Kuleba and said
Washington was committed to "hold Russia accountable for
atrocities," the U.S. State Department said.
The United Nations is prepared to send experts to Olenivka
to investigate if it obtains consent from both parties, U.N.
spokesperson Farhan Haq said. The International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) said it was seeking access and had offered to
help evacuate the wounded.
A charity linked to Ukraine's Azov Regiment said on Telegram
it was not immediately able to confirm or deny the authenticity
of the Russian list of people killed and wounded.
Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities against civilians
and identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia
denies targeting civilians and war crimes.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus
Writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and David Brunnstrom; Editing
by Lincoln Feast, William Mallard, Frances Kerry and Jonathan
Oatis)