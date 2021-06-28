WRAPUP 7-Global shares reach new highs on U.S. equities markets

* MSCI Index, Nasdaq, S&P 500 all head to new highs
* Oil falls nearly 2% on rising COVID cases, ahead of OPEC+
talks
* Canada's main stock index retreats after hitting new high
NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Global equity markets reached
new highs for the second straight session, boosted by U.S.
equities, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was
little changed as investors awaited jobs data that could sway
Federal Reserve monetary policy.
MSCI's all country world index, which tracks
shares across 50 countries, closed at 722.05, or 0.02% higher.
New highs set by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq offset declines in
the major French, German and UK bourses
because the global index is U.S.-centric.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation and news of a possible
bipartisan U.S. infrastructure agreement over the weekend
boosted risk appetite on Monday. The infrastructure plan is
valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, of which $579 billion
is new spending.
While less than the White House's initial proposal, the
total amount will likely be greater than Republicans' initial
figure and may lead Congress to a "two-bill track," which would
be a boon for the reflation trade, said Solita Marcelli, UBS
global wealth management's chief investment officer for the
Americas.
While still near record highs, growing concern about the
spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus weighed on
European stocks on Monday.
Indonesia is battling record-high cases, Malaysia is set to
extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.
As measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, European
stocks closed down an unofficial 0.53%. Germany's DAX
fell 0.34%, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.89% and
Britain's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.88%.
The region's sectoral index for travel and leisure stocks
fell to a one-month low. However, JPMorgan analysts do
not expect a long-term negative impact.
"While (the Delta variant) might slow the easing of
restrictions in some countries...it is unlikely to pose a
significant threat to the ongoing recovery," JPMorgan analysts
wrote.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
151.56 points, or 0.44%, to 34,282.28, the S&P 500 gained
9.88 points, or 0.23%, to 4,290.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 140.12 points, or 0.98%, to 14,500.51.
Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index hit
an all-time high of 20,273.6 early but later erased those gains,
as the energy sector fell 2.5% on the lower price of oil.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.16 points, or 0.02
percent, to 703.61. Australian shares slipped 0.1%.
Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's benchmark KOPS
were barely changed.
Chinese shares were a touch higher, with the CSI300 index
up 0.2%. Data over the weekend showed profit growth at
China's industrial firms slowed again in May, as surging raw
material prices squeezed margins and pressured factory activity.
Investors will keep a close eye on official factory activity
from China due on Wednesday. The manufacturing reading is
expected to slow to 50.7 from 51. The private sector Caixin
Manufacturing PMI will follow later in the week.
Oil prices fell 2% to a one-week low after hitting their
highest since 2018 earlier in the session, pressured by the
spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia ahead of this week's OPEC+
meeting.
Brent crude settled down $1.50, or 1.97%, at $74.68
a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.12, or 1.51%, at
$72.93 per barrel.
On Friday, a closely-watched U.S. jobs report which could
point to strong labor demand will be released for June.
Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
fell as investors awaited that jobs report -- last down 5.4
basis points at 1.4816%.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.049 points, or 0.05 percent, to
91.9.
The yen was last down 0.14%, at $110.6200.
Spot gold was steady at $1,779.70 per ounce by 13:31
p.m. EDT (1731 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at
$1,780.70.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Swati
Pandey in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely, Chizu Nomiyama,
Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)