WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day; two dead, several hurt

(Updates with protester comment, detail)
* Two dead as police crack down
* Protesters flee stun grenades
* U.N. envoy says he will fight on
* Hundreds detained in Saturday crackdown
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Myanmar police opened fired on Sunday on
protests against military rule, killing at least two people and
wounding several on the second day of a crackdown on
demonstrations across the country, a doctor and a politician
said.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and
detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of
her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November
election her party won in a landslide.
The coup, which brought a halt to Myanmar's tentative steps
towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has
drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the
condemnation of Western countries.
Police opened fire in different parts of the main city of
Yangon after stun grenades and tear gas failed to disperse
crowds.
One man was brought to a hospital with a bullet wound in the
chest and died, said a doctor at the hospital who asked not to
be identified. The Mizzima media outlet also reported the death.
Police also opened fire in the southern town of Dawei,
killing one and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike told
Reuters from the town. The Dawei Watch media outlet also said at
least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded.
Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did
not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
Police were also cracking down on a huge protest in the
second city of Mandalay and in the northeastern town of Lashio,
residents there said.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said last week
authorities were using minimal force to deal with the protests.
Nevertheless, at least five protesters have died in the
turmoil. The army said a policeman has been killed.
The crackdown would appear to show a determination by the
military to impose its authority in the face of widespread
defiance, not just on the streets but more broadly in areas such
as the civil service, municipal administration, the judiciary,
education and health sectors and media.
'NEVER KNEEL'
In Yangon, several people were helped away, leaving
blood-smeared pavements, after police fired, images posted by
media showed.
Police also threw stun grenades, used tear gas and fired
into the air, witnesses said. Nevertheless, hundreds of
protesters refused to back down by early afternoon.
Some marched, while others set up barricades.
"If they push us, we'll rise. If they attack us, we'll
defend. We'll never kneel down to the military boots," said Nyan
Win Shein from one Yangon protest.
Police were out in force early in the day and moved swiftly
to break up crowds.
"Police got out of their cars and started throwing stun
grenades without warning," said Hayman May Hninsi, who was one
of a group of teachers who fled to nearby buildings.
Doctors and students in white lab coats scattered as police
threw stun grenades outside a medical school elsewhere in the
city, posted video showed.
Saturday brought disturbances in towns and cities nationwide
as police began their bid to crush the protests with tear gas,
stun grenades and shooting into the air.
State-run MRTV television said more than 470 people had been
arrested on Saturday. It said police had given warnings before
using stun grenades to disperse people.
It was not clear how many were detained on Sunday.
'INSTIL FEAR'
Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said earlier that people were
battling to overcome the fear they had lived with for so long
under military rule.
"It's obvious they're trying to instil fear in us by making
us run and hide," she said. "We can't accept that."
The police action came after state television announced that
Myanmar's U.N. envoy had been fired for betraying the country
after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary"
to reverse the coup.
MRTV said he had been fired in accordance with civil service
rules because he had "betrayed the country" and "abused the
power and responsibilities of an ambassador".
The ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, was defiant. "I decided to
fight back as long as I can," he told Reuters in New York.
While Western countries have condemned the coup and some
have imposed limited sanctions, the generals have traditionally
shrugged off diplomatic pressure. They have promised to hold a
new election but not set a date.
Suu Kyi's party and supporters said the result of the
November vote must be respected.
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during
military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six
walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by
breaching coronavirus protocols.
The next hearing in her case is set for Monday.
(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing
by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)