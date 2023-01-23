WRAPUP 7-Poland seeks coalition to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

(Adds Borrell says Germany not blocking, EU diplomat comment)
*
Poland says it is planning to send Leopard tanks to
Ukraine
*
Germany hints at approval as allies put on pressure
*
President Zelenskiy grapples with corruption scandal
*
Russia says tank debate shows NATO split
WARSAW/BRUSSELS Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland said on Monday
it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to
Ukraine - and would send them whether or not Berlin agreed as
long as other countries did too.
The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of
the most widely used Western tanks, to help it break through
Russian lines and recapture territory this year.
Germany, which must approve re-exports of the Leopard, has
held back, wary of moves that could cause Moscow to escalate,
and says other NATO countries have yet to formally ask to
re-export them.
On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said
Berlin would not stand in Poland's way and on Monday, the
European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Germany was not
blocking the export of the tanks. But Warsaw's call for a
coalition signalled any transfer was still some way off.
Western countries have committed billions of dollars in new
military aid to Ukraine in recent days: on Monday, European
Union foreign ministers agreed to release their latest tranche,
worth 500 million euros ($545 million), officials said.
But at both Monday's EU talks in Brussels and last week's
meeting of Western defence ministers in Germany, the issue of
battle tanks dominated discussions.
"At this point there are no good arguments why battle tanks
cannot be provided," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics
said. "The argument of escalation does not work, because Russia
continues escalating."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose country
borders Ukraine, said Warsaw would ask Germany for permission to
re-export the tanks to Kyiv.
"Even if we did not get this approval... we would still
transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine. The
condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small
coalition of countries," he said.
Poland has said it would provide a company of Leopards -
around 14 - but Morawiecki said a transfer only made sense as
part of a brigade - a variable but much larger number. Some 20
countries operate the tank, including Canada, Denmark, Finland,
Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.
Ukraine and Russia are both believed to be planning spring
offensives to break the deadlock in what has become a war of
attrition in eastern and southern Ukraine as the first
anniversary of the Russian invasion nears.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, was
grappling with a corruption scandal that could dampen Western
enthusiasm for his government.
A newspaper reported that the Ukrainian military had
allegedly secured food at highly inflated prices, and a deputy
minister resigned after an investigation into allegations he
accepted a bribe.
LEOPARDS ON THE MOVE?
Ukrainian officials have been pleading with Western allies
to supply them with tanks for months.
After Ukrainian advances in the second half of 2022, front
lines have been largely frozen in place for two months, despite
heavy losses on both sides. Ukraine says Western tanks would
give its ground troops the mobility, protection and firepower to
break through Russian defensive lines and resume their advance.
"We need tanks - not 10-20, but several hundred,"
Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. "Our
goal is (restoring) the borders of 1991 and punishing the enemy,
who will pay for their crimes."
Arriving in Brussels on Monday, Germany's Baerbock declined
to say if she had been speaking for the whole ruling coalition
when she said Berlin would not prevent Poland re-exporting the
tanks. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrat party has
expressed concern Russia might escalate or even retaliate.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the
tanks should not be held up one more day, while Luxembourg's
Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Russia could win the war if
Europeans "don't help Ukraine with what they need now".
An EU diplomat said the ministers had then discussed the
tanks. "The Germans didn't like being pushed, they warn it can
be counterproductive," the diplomat said.
'TERRIBLE WAR'
The Polish prime minister said Warsaw would also talk to
countries with other modern battle tanks, without naming them.
American lawmakers pressed their government on Sunday to
export M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, saying even a symbolic
number would help push European allies to do the same.
Britain has said it will supply 14 Challenger 2 tanks to
Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule
out the possibility of sending Ukraine Leclerc tanks.
Leopards are more widely available than the British and
French tanks, and use less fuel than the turbine-powered U.S.
Abrams.
The Kremlin said the splits in Europe over whether to
provide tanks to Kyiv showed there was increasing "nervousness"
within the NATO military alliance.
"But of course all countries which take part, directly or
indirectly, in pumping weapons into Ukraine and in raising its
technological level bear responsibility" for continuing the
conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Since its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, which it has cast as
defending itself from an aggressive West, Russia has taken
control of parts of Ukraine it says it will never return.
Ukraine has said that restoring its territorial integrity is not
open for negotiation.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Tassilo Hummel, Ingrid
Melander, Anna Wlodarczak, Tom Sims and Lidia Kelly; writing by
Angus MacSwan and Philippa Fletcher; editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Alex Richardson)