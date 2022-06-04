WRAPUP 7-Ukraine says Russian troops are pushed back in key eastern city

(Updates detail on Sievierodonetsk, adds Macron's comments)
KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Saturday it was
pushing back Russian troops in Sievierodonetsk as intense
fighting raged around the industrial city, the focus of a
Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region.
Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, said Russian
forces had suffered severe defeats and were blowing up bridges
across the Siverskyi Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in
military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in
Sievierodonetsk.
"Right now, our soldiers have pushed them back, they (the
Russians) are suffering huge casualties," Gaidai said in a live
TV broadcast on Saturday.
"The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its
efforts, all its reserves in that (Sievierodonetsk) direction,"
he said. "Russians are blowing up bridges, so we could not bring
in reinforcements to our boys in Sievierodonetsk."
The governor said Ukrainian forces had recaptured around
one-fifth of the territory they had lost in the city.
Both sides have suffered punishing losses in
street-by-street battles for the Soviet-era factory city, where
roads have been riddled with craters and destroyed vehicles.
If Sievierodonetsk falls, neighboring Lysychansk would be
the last city that Russia needs to capture to have full control
of Luhansk province, which along with Donetsk province makes up
the Donbas.
The area has become the focus of Russia's invasion as
President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a
failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv.
Ukraine's military said on Saturday Russia had used
artillery to conduct "assault operations" in Sievierodonetsk,
but Russian forces retreated and Ukrainian troops are holding
positions inside the city.
Reuters reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and was able to
verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.
Russian soldiers also attempted to advance towards
Lysychansk, across the Siverskyi Donets river from
Sievierodonetsk, but were stopped, Ukraine's military general
staff said.
Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday that Russian air
activity remains high over Donbas, with Russian aircraft
carrying out strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday its forces shot
down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and
munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
GRAIN SUPPLIES CUT OFF
Tens of thousands have died, millions have been uprooted
from their homes and the global economy disrupted in a war that
marked its 100th day on Friday.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to maintain
a dialog with Putin throughout the war, said on Saturday it is
vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting
stops a diplomatic solution can be found.
Macron's stance has been repeatedly criticized by some
eastern and Baltic partners in Europe.
Ukraine said on Saturday there was no point in negotiating
with Russia until Moscow's forces are pushed back as far as
possible towards Ukraine's borders.
Ukrainian officials are counting on the advanced missile
systems recently pledged by the United States and Britain to
swing the war in their favor, and Ukrainian troops have already
begun training on them.
Moscow has said the Western weapons will pour "fuel on the
fire," but will not change the course of what it calls a
"special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of
dangerous nationalists.
The war has had a devastating impact on the global economy,
especially for poor food-importing countries.
Ukraine is one of the world's leading sources of grain and
cooking oil, but those supplies were largely cut off by Russia's
closure of its Black Sea ports, with more than 20 million tonnes
of grain stuck in silos.
Kyiv and its allies blame Moscow for blockading the ports.
Putin denied on Friday that Moscow was preventing Ukrainian
ports from exporting grain, blaming rising global food prices on
the West.
Moscow says sanctions are also hitting its own grain and
fertilizer exports, aggravating the shortages.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has this week tried
to broker what he calls a "package deal" to resume both
Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports.
