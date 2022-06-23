WRAPUP 8-Ukraine becomes EU membership candidate as battle in east enters 'fearsome climax'

(Adds official candidacy decision)
* EU leaders launch Ukraine's membership process
* Zelenskiy urges West to speed up heavy weapons deliveries
* Battle for Donbas twin cities reaches critical stage
KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine became a candidate to join
the European Union on Thursday, a bold geopolitical step
triggered by Russia's invasion that Kyiv and Brussels hailed as
an "historic moment".
Starting on the long path to EU membership will be a huge
boost to morale in the embattled country, as Russian assaults on
two cities in the eastern Donbas region move toward a "fearsome
climax", according to a Ukrainian government advisor.
"Ukraine's future is in the EU," tweeted President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy after the official announcement.
"A historic moment," European Council chief Charles Michel
tweeted, adding: "Our future is together."
The approval of the Kyiv government's application by EU
leaders meeting in Brussels will anger Russia as it struggles to
impose its will on Ukraine. Moldova also became an official
candidate on Thursday, signalling the bloc's intention to reach
deep into the former Soviet Union.
Friday will mark four months since Russian President
Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he calls a
"special military operation" partly necessitated by Western
encroachment into what Russia considers its sphere of influence.
The conflict, which the West sees as an unjustified war of
aggression by Russia, has killed thousands, displaced millions
and destroyed cities, while the curtailment of food and energy
exports has affected countries across the world.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was willing to
assist with demining operations off Ukraine's southern coast and
was considering offering insurance to ships to move millions of
tonnes of grain stuck in the country.
Russia has focused its campaign on southern and eastern
Ukraine after its advance on the capital in the early stages of
the conflict was thwarted by Ukrainian resistance.
The war of attrition in the Donbas - Ukraine's industrial
heartland - is most critical in the twin cities of
Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which sit on opposite banks of
the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk province.
The battle there is "entering a sort of fearsome climax",
said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskiy.
HOT SUMMER
Russian forces were trying to encircle Ukrainian troops
defending Lysychansk, senior Ukrainian defence official Oleksiy
Gromov said in a briefing on Thursday.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said separately that all
Lysychansk was within reach of Russian fire and that Ukrainian
troops there might retreat to new positions to avoid being
trapped.
Russian-backed separatist forces said there was fierce
fighting underway around Ukrainian positions in Hirske, which
lies on the western side of the main north-south road to
Lysychansk, and Zolote, another settlement to the south.
Ukrainian forces were defending Sievierodonetsk and nearby
Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, Gaidai said, but Russian troops had
captured Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka to the south.
Hundreds of civilians are trapped in a chemical plant in
Sievierodonetsk while Ukraine and Russia dispute who controls
the bombed-out city.
On the southern front, Russian forces struck Ukrainian army
fuel tanks and military equipment near Mykolaiv with
high-precision weapons, Russia's defence ministry said, quoted
by the Interfax news agency.
A river port and ship-building centre just off the Black
Sea, Mykolaiv has been a bastion against Russian efforts to push
West towards Ukraine's main port city of Odesa.
Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies to speed up shipments of
heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.
"We must free our land and achieve victory, but more
quickly, a lot more quickly," he said in a video address early
on Thursday.
Later, Ukrainian defence minister said HIMARS multiple
rocket systems had arrived from the United States. With a range
of 70 km, the systems can challenge the Russian artillery
batteries that have bludgeoned Ukrainian cities from afar.
"Summer will be hot for Russian occupiers. And the last one
for some of them," Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.
SHIELD FOR THE EU
Russia has long opposed closer links between Ukraine, a
fellow former Soviet republic, and Western groupings like the
European Union and the NATO military alliance.
Diplomats say it will take Ukraine a decade or more to meet
the criteria for joining the EU. But EU leaders said the bloc
must make a gesture that recognises Ukraine's sacrifice.
The country's move to join the EU runs alongside
applications by Sweden and Finland to enter NATO in the wake of
the Russian invasion - indications that the Kremlin's military
actions have backfired on its geopolitical aims.
In Kyiv, where mass protests eight years ago ousted the
then-president after he broke a promise to develop closer ties
with the EU, 22-year-old serviceman Volodymyr Yanishan welcomed
Ukraine's candidate status.
"It means that people almost reached what we have been
striving for since 2014, in a bloody fight which cost us much
effort... I think the majority will be glad and it means changes
for better."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; writing by Angus MacSwan and
Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Catherine Evans)