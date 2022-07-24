WRAPUP 8-Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

(Updates with Zelenskiy remarks, Ukrainian military updates)
* Russia confirms Odesa strike, says warship was hit
* Zelenskiy: attack shows Moscow can't be trusted on deal
* Zelenskiy's advisor: shipments will suffer if strikes
continue
* Moscow, Kyiv had signed grain export deal on Friday
* Accord had sought to avert major global food crisis
KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday
with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports
under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned
deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa
was a sign of more to come.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack as
"barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement
a deal struck just one day earlier with Turkish and United
Nations mediation.
The Ukrainian military, quoted by public broadcaster
Suspilne, said the Russian missiles did not hit the port's grain
storage area or cause significant damage. Kyiv said preparations
to resume grain shipments were ongoing.
"We continue technical preparations for the launch of
exports of agricultural products from our ports," Infrastructure
Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.
According to the Ukrainian military, two Kalibr missiles
fired from Russian warships hit the area of a pumping station at
the port and two others were shot down by air defence forces.
Russia said on Sunday its forces had hit a Ukrainian warship
and a weapons store in Odesa with its high-precision missiles.
The deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday was hailed as a
diplomatic breakthrough that would help curb soaring global food
prices by restoring Ukrainian grain shipments to pre-war levels
of 5 million tonnes a month.
But Zelenskiy's economic advisor warned on Sunday the strike
on Odesa signalled that could be out of reach.
"Yesterday's strike indicates that it will definitely not
work like that," Oleh Ustenko told Ukrainian television.
He said Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain over
the next nine months, but it would take up to 24 months if its
ports' operations were disrupted.
WAR ENTERS SIXTH MONTH
As the war entered its sixth month on Sunday there was no
sign of a let-up in the fighting.
The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling in the
north, south and east, and again referred to Russian operations
paving the way for an assault on Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas
region.
The military said in a Sunday evening briefing note that the
Russians continue efforts to assert control of the area around
the Vuhlehirsk power plant, which is 50 kilometres (31 miles)
north-east of Donetsk. The note also listed several dozen
settlements along the entire front line which it said had been
shelled by Russia in the past 24 hours.
Four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea
and aimed at the western Khmelnytskiy region were shot down on
Sunday, the Ukrainian air command reported.
While the main theatre of combat has been the Donbas,
Ukraine's military said its forces have moved within firing
range of Russian targets in the occupied eastern Black Sea
region of Kherson where Kyiv is mounting a counter-offensive.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield
reports.
Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on Sunday adopted an
upbeat tone ahead of a new national holiday being celebrated on
July 28.
"Even the occupiers admit we will win. We hear it in their
conversations all the time. In what they are telling their
relatives when they call them," he said.
SAFE PASSAGE
The strikes on Odesa drew condemnation from the United
Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany
and Italy.
Russian news agencies quoted Russia's defence ministry as
saying an Ukrainian warship and U.S. supplied anti-ship missiles
were destroyed.
Friday's deal aims to allow safe passage in and out of
Ukrainian ports, blocked by Russia's Black Sea fleet since
Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, in what one U.N. official called a
"de facto ceasefire" for the ships and facilities covered.
Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat exporters and the
blockade has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain,
worsening global supply chain bottlenecks.
Along with Western sanctions on Russia, it has stoked food
and energy price inflation, driving some 47 million people into
"acute hunger," according to the World Food Programme.
Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming
the sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports and
Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.
Ukraine has mined waters near its ports as part of its war
defences but under Friday's deal pilots will guide ships along
safe channels.
A Joint Coordination Center staffed by members of the four
parties to the agreement will monitor ships passing the Black
Sea to Turkey's Bosporus Strait and on to world markets. All
sides agreed on Friday there would be no attacks on them.
Putin calls the war a "special military operation" aimed at
demilitarising Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.
Kyiv and the West call this a baseless pretext for an aggressive
land grab.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder in Kyiv, Tom
Balmforth, Elaine Monaghan and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Simon
Cameron-Moore, Tomasz Janowski and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by
William Mallard, Angus MacSwan, Alexandra Hudson and Daniel
Wallis)