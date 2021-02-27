WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day; at least five dead

* At least five killed as police crack down
* Protesters flee stun grenades
* U.N. envoy says he will fight on
* Hundreds detained in Saturday crackdown
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Myanmar police opened fired on Sunday on
protests against military rule, killing at least four people and
wounding several on the second day of a crackdown on
demonstrations across the country, a doctor and a politician
said.
A woman also died after police broke up a teachers' protest
with stun grenades in the main city of Yangon, though the cause
of her death was not known, her daughter and a colleague said.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and
detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of
her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November
election her party won in a landslide.
The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards
democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn
hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the condemnation of
Western countries.
"Myanmar is like a battlefield," the Buddhist-majority
country's first Catholic cardinal, Charles Maung Bo, said on
Twitter.
Police opened fire in different parts of Yangon after stun
grenades and tear gas failed to disperse crowds.
One man died after being brought to a hospital with a bullet
wound in the chest, said a doctor at the hospital who asked not
to be identified.
Police also opened fire in the southern town of Dawei,
killing three and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike
told Reuters from the town.
The Irrawaddy online media outlet reported one person had
been killed in the second city of Mandalay, where police also
cracked down, while a charity reported two dead in the central
town of Bago.
Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did
not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
Police also cracked down in the northeastern town of Lashio
and Myeik in the deep south, residents and media reported.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said last week
authorities were using minimal force to deal with the protests.
Nevertheless, at least five protesters have died in the
turmoil. The army said a policeman has been killed.
The crackdown would appear to show a determination by the
military to impose its authority in the face of widespread
defiance, not just on the streets but more broadly in areas such
as the civil service, municipal administration, the judiciary,
education and health sectors and media.
'NEVER KNEEL'
In Yangon, several people were helped away, leaving
blood-smeared pavements, after police fired, images posted by
media showed.
Police also threw stun grenades, used tear gas and fired
into the air, witnesses said. Nevertheless, hundreds of
protesters refused to back down by early afternoon.
Some marched, some gathered to chant and sing and others set
up barricades.
"If they push us, we'll rise. If they attack us, we'll
defend. We'll never kneel down to the military boots," said Nyan
Win Shein from one Yangon protest.
Police were out in force early in the day and moved swiftly
to break up crowds. They dispersed the teachers' protest with
stun grenades and one of them, Tin New Yee, later died. The
cause of death might have been a heart attack, her daughter and
another teacher told Reuters.
Police also hurled stun grenades outside a medical school in
another part of the city, sending send doctors and students in
white lab coats scattering.
A group called the Whitecoat Alliance of medics said more
than 50 medical staff had been arrested.
State-run MRTV television said more than 470 people had been
arrested on Saturday after police launched the nationwide
crackdown.
It was not clear how many were detained on Sunday.
'INSTIL FEAR'
Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said earlier that people were
battling the fear they had lived with for so long under military
rule.
"It's obvious they're trying to instil fear in us by making
us run and hide," she said. "We can't accept that."
The police action came after state television announced that
Myanmar's U.N. envoy had been fired for betraying the country
after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary"
to reverse the coup.
The ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, had been fired, state media
reported, though he remained defiant. "I decided to fight back
as long as I can," he told Reuters in New York.
While Western countries have condemned the coup and some
have imposed limited sanctions, the generals have traditionally
shrugged off diplomatic pressure. They have promised to hold a
new election but not set a date.
Suu Kyi's party and supporters said the result of the
November vote must be respected.
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during
military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six
walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by
breaching coronavirus protocols.
The next hearing in her case is set for Monday.
(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing
by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)