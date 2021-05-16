WRAPUP-China's industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts

* April industrial output +9.8% y/y, vs +14.1% in March
* April retail sales +17.7% y/y, vs +34.2% in March
* Jan-April fixed asset investment +19.9% y/y, vs +25.6% in
Jan-March
BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China's factory output growth
slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while
retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more
pressure on the recovery in consumption.
Industrial production grew 9.8% in April from a year ago,
slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of
Statistics data showed on Monday, but matching a consensus
forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.
China's economy showed steady improvement in April but new
problems are emerging, the NBS said in a statement alongside the
data.
Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, much weaker
than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the jump
of 34.2% seen in March.
Fixed asset investment increased 19.9% in the first four
months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast
19.0% rise, slowing from January-March's 25.6% increase.
Private-sector fixed-asset investment, which makes up around
60% of total investment, rose 21.0% in January-April, compared
with a 26.0% jump for the first three months.
A top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party
said last month the country will encourage manufacturing and
private investment to recover as quickly as possible.
The Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping also
warned China's economic recovery remained uneven and that its
foundation was not yet solid.
Exports unexpectedly accelerated in April and import growth
hit a decade high, thanks to strong demand for Chinese goods
amid a brisk U.S. economic recovery and stalled factory
production in other countries.
However, April also saw factory activity slow as supply
bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a record
18.3% in the first quarter and many economists expect growth
will exceed 8% this year.
Some warn that continuing global supply chain disruptions
and higher comparison bases will sap momentum in coming
quarters.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley. Additional
writing by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)