WRTC STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. – WRTC
11/11/2020 | 02:08pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) between April 29, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 23, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.
