Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 21.09% in October from 20.77% a month earlier, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The increase marks the ninth consecutive rise this year. Inflation stood at 15.6% in January and 15.7% in February. (DJN)

