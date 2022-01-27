WTI at US Gulf coast boosted by rising demand

Spot prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trended higher this month as global crude demand rises.

WTI in Midland, Texas, climbed by 28¢/bl against the light sweet crude benchmark in Cushing, Oklahoma, during the February 2022 trade month, which concluded 25 January, to a $1.11/bl monthly average premium. That reflects the grade's highest monthly average premium to Cushing since the June 2020 trade month.

Pipeline demand into the 1.5mn b/d ExxonMobil-led Wink-to-Webster pipeline system has boosted the WTI price at Midland relative to the Cushing benchmark and relative to light sweet crude prices at the Gulf coast.

Fully-effective tariffs go into effect for the line from its Midland origin in February, suggesting Permian spot prices could be drawing support from the alleviation of supply through another outlet. The WTI Midland discount to WTI Houston narrowed to average 33¢/bl for February delivery, from 54¢/bl for January delivery.

WTI Houston - set by trade values at the Magellan East Houston (MEH) terminal - meanwhile rose by 11¢/bl to a monthly average premium of $1.44/bl versus Cushing during February trade, reflecting its highest level in one year. WTI Houston climbed over the February trade month to finish at its highest daily premium since May 2020.

The Argus AGS Marker followed suit, surging by more than 15pc during the February trade month to a record high average of $82.30/bl. AGS reflects the value of Midland-quality WTI trades at 11 locations across the Texas Gulf coast, normalized to Enterprise Products' Echo terminal in Houston.

US crude prices have trended higher as concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant fade into the background, while US sanctions on Venezuela and lower-than-anticipated Opec+ supply could increase the call on US crude. Global demand is forecast to rise by 3.3-3.7mn b/d during 2022.

A series of maintenance and repair work in Libya through mid-January also boosted European demand for alternative crude supplies from the Americas, increasing export volumes from the US Gulf coast temporarily. Preliminary tracking data indicate US crude deliveries to the Mediterranean rose by 74pc in January to nearly 320,000 b/d, compared to less than 185,000 b/d delivered in December.

WTI fob Houston climbed against the international benchmark Ice Brent by $1.27/bl month-on-month to reflect an average 13¢/bl discount during February trade after flipping to a rare premium against Brent in mid-January. Those higher prices have carried over into March trade for export supplies. The waterborne crude sold yesterday at a $1.85/bl premium to May Ice Brent, marking its highest value against the benchmark since Argus first launched the Brent-based price series in February 2019.

Rising activity in the free-on-board (fob) waterborne spot crude market at the US Gulf coast has helped drive higher trade volumes at the coast as well, with reported February trade volume totaling roughly 634,500 b/d for both WTI Houston and AGS, up by almost 60pc compared to the January trade month. That reflects a record high monthly trade volume for AGS since its June 2020 launch, and WTI Houston's highest volume since the April 2020 trade month - when liquidity was boosted by a rapid price descent in US crude futures.

For the February trade month, over 1.1mn b/d of WTI Midland transactions were reported to Argus, up from roughly 900,000 b/d for January delivery. Monthly trade volumes for WTI Midland last year averaged 1.2mn b/d, so the recent trade month was not atypical.

By Amanda Hilow and Amanda Smith