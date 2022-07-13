Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WTO awards Canada future right to impose duties on U.S. goods

07/13/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Canada has the right to impose tariffs on U.S. imports in the future to ward off the threat of the United States penalising Canadian manufacturers for alleged unfair subsidies, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday.

Canada brought a case to the WTO in 2016 over U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Canadian "supercalendered" paper, which is used in glossy magazines and catalogues. A WTO panel in 2018 and a WTO appeals body in 2020 found these duties breached global trading rules, prompting Canada to request the right to impose tariffs on a specific amount of U.S. goods.

The WTO typically allows successful complainants to impose tariffs on a specific amount of imports, but in this case awarded Ottawa a formula to calculate the volume of U.S. imports to hit should Washington use similar methods to determine whether U.S. producers are facing unfair Canadian competition.

At issue is a U.S. rule that allows the Department of Commerce to select only the facts that are adverse to the other party, in this case Canada, if it is not satisfied that the other party has complied with a request for information to the best of its ability.

Canada said this was an ongoing practice in the United States, citing nine U.S. cases of duties applied in this way, including to Chinese solar cell, tyre and PET resin makers, as well as to Indian stainless steel pipe producers.

The U.S. subsidy investigation into paper had resulted in import duties for Canadian firms Port Hawkesbury Paper LP, Resolute FP, Irving Paper Ltd and Catalyst Paper Corp.

U.S. authorities revoked the duties in 2018, with payments made by importers since August 2015 being returned with interest.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pU.S. HHS : pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions
RE
01:22pLithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad
RE
01:20pSwiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka
RE
01:18pBank of Canada makes a splash with developed economies' first 100 pointer
RE
01:13pWall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors
RE
01:12pPope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time
RE
01:10pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
01:06pEnfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore
RE
01:01pERCOT issues fresh power conservation appeal for Texas
RE
12:53pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS