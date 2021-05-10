WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue will be settled by December

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade
Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the
body's members will have reached a "pragmatic" solution over
whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw "movement on both sides" -
referring to proponents of a waiver and those who have
objections - and was hopeful of a framework agreement on the
waiver issue, technological transfers and better access to
vaccines for developing countries.
December was "an outer limit," for such a deal, the WTO
director-general said at a briefing with journalists during a
visit to Italy, which this year chairs the Group of 20 rich
nations.
"I hope there will be a meeting of minds on how developing
countries get easier access to vaccines, higher volumes and more
manufacturing capacity," she said, repeatedly stressing the need
for "pragmatism" in negotiations.
U.S. President Joe Biden last week backed a call from India
and South Africa to waive patent protection for COVID-19
vaccines, angering pharmaceutical companies and triggering
opposition from several European countries.
Experts say waivers could take years to negotiate, and would
not address the immediate need to manufacture more doses fast.
Okonjo-Iweala said she understood proponents of the waiver
were preparing a revised proposal which she hoped would be
presented to the WTO "as soon as possible" so that by the end of
May all sides were sitting down to negotiate.
It was possible that those with doubts about the waiver were
also preparing texts, she said.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante and Hugh
Lawson)