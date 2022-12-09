Advanced search
WTO finds U.S. metals import tariffs imposed by Trump were not justified

12/09/2022 | 11:35am EST
A WTO logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization ruled on Friday that U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports by former president Donald Trump contravened global trading rules.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminium in 2018, using a 1962 act that allows the president to restrict imports if they are threatening national security. Free trade partners Canada and Mexico were later exempted.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Emma Farge)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.83% 156.9531 Real-time Quote.-11.87%
