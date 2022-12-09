WTO finds U.S. metals import tariffs imposed by Trump were not justified
12/09/2022 | 11:35am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization ruled on Friday that U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports by former president Donald Trump contravened global trading rules.
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminium in 2018, using a 1962 act that allows the president to restrict imports if they are threatening national security. Free trade partners Canada and Mexico were later exempted.
