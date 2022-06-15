Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WTO makes final push for trade deals, with eyes on defiant India

06/15/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala opens ministerial conference in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Trade Organization members entered a tense final day of negotiations on Wednesday, with no certainty they would find consensus on any change to global trade rules and India adamant it would not yield on food, fisheries and vaccines.

During its June 12-15 ministerial conference, its first major meeting in over four years, the 164-member body is seeking to agree on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a reduction of fishing subsidies, pledges on food security and the launch of an internal reform.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the more than 100 ministers present that time was running out and that they should "go the extra mile" to converge on the full range of issues.

Delegates at the meeting said that India, which has a history of blocking multilateral trade deals, appeared far from ready to compromise. That view was supported by comments Indian Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal made in closed sessions and which New Delhi chose to publish.

India and South Africa and other developing countries have sought a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for over a year, but faced opposition from several developed nations with major pharmaceutical producers.

A provisional deal between major parties - India, South Africa, the United States and the European Union - emerged in May, but drew criticism from campaign groups that it falls short of what is needed. Goyal echoed that view.

"My own sense is that what we are getting is completely half baked and it will not allow us to make any vaccines," he said.

The WTO has also pushed hard for a global deal to cut fishing subsidies, which would be only the second multilateral agreement since its creation 27 years ago and a demonstration of its relevance in an era of growing trade tensions.

Goyal, in comments to delegates, said India was a strong advocate of sustainability, but its fishing industry did not operate huge fleets and relied on small-scale and often poor fishers.

The minister said India and similar countries should be granted a 25-year transition period to phase out fishing subsidies, far longer than what most other WTO members have suggested.

To help bridge the gaps, some WTO members have already proposed to extend the meeting by further 24 hours.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Emma Farge; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aZambia says major creditors on board to discuss restructuring
RE
05:09aSenior IMF official to visit Tunisia next week, will meet president and PM
RE
05:08aEU launches new legal steps against Britain over N. Ireland plans
RE
05:08aGhana chef serves free stew as more struggle to afford food
RE
05:05aAirbus a321xlr jetliner takes off on maiden test flight…
RE
05:03aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $120.17 a barrel…
RE
05:03aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $117.93 a barrel…
RE
05:02aEU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe
RE
05:02aCoca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit
RE
05:02aEu court rejects 997 mln euro eu antitrust fine against qualcomm…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms
3AIRBUS : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
4Swiss cut economic growth forecasts, citing war and inflation
5APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS