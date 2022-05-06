WTO meeting on COVID vaccine rights waiver went 'very well' -chair

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - The first World Trade Organization
meeting to discuss a draft agreement to temporarily waive
intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines went "very
well," its chair said on Friday.
The WTO's 164 members on Friday discussed the "outcome
document" that stems from months of negotiations between the
main parties - the United States, the European Union, India and
South Africa - in an effort to break an 18-month deadlock over
the issue.
"It went very well and here's why I say that. No member
rejected the outcome as completely unacceptable," Ambassador
Lansana Gberie from Sierra Leone told Reuters after the
closed-door meeting.
"Most said this could be developed into a negotiating text
and that's the trajectory we have to follow.."
The waiver idea, proposed by India and South Africa in Oct.
2020, is supported by the majority of members of the global
trade body.
But some wealthy countries including Britain and Switzerland
have raised objections on grounds that it could harm
pharmaceutical research.
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has been
involved in brokering the talks and wants a deal by the June
ministerial conference, says an agreement would be "hugely
important."
The new draft deal, which has unresolved areas, must pass by
consensus and any member of the organization has the right to a
veto.
One delegate described Friday's meeting as the moment the
deal would "float or sink."
Privately, some delegates have said that a lack of public
support for the deal by the main negotiating parties has sapped
confidence among other members.
