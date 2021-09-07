WTO members can attend ministerial conference in person - document

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization
(WTO) has invited its members to send delegates to Geneva to
attend a major ministerial conference in November-December, a
letter seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The invitation document is the first confirmation that the
meeting, originally due to be held in Kazakhstan in 2020 but
delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in person.
A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
The invitation stated that delegation sizes for the Nov
30-Dec 3 meeting would be "strictly limited" to four
representatives to comply with local health measures. Meetings
will be restricted to two delegates, it said.
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said last week the
body needs results by the end of the year and must focus its
efforts on securing a deal on fishing subsidies and finding a
global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delegates say the chances of the WTO striking multilateral
deals is much higher if negotiations can be conducted
face-to-face. Such deals, which must be agreed by all 164
members by consensus, have eluded the global trade watchdog for
years and have raised questions about its relevance.
(Reporting by Emma Farge
Editing by Gareth Jones)