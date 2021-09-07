WTO members can attend ministerial conference in person - document

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) has invited its members to send delegates to Geneva to attend a major ministerial conference in November-December, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The invitation document is the first confirmation that the meeting, originally due to be held in Kazakhstan in 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in person.

A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The invitation stated that delegation sizes for the Nov 30-Dec 3 meeting would be "strictly limited" to four representatives to comply with local health measures. Meetings will be restricted to two delegates, it said.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said last week the body needs results by the end of the year and must focus its efforts on securing a deal on fishing subsidies and finding a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates say the chances of the WTO striking multilateral deals is much higher if negotiations can be conducted face-to-face. Such deals, which must be agreed by all 164 members by consensus, have eluded the global trade watchdog for years and have raised questions about its relevance.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Gareth Jones)