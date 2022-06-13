Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WTO nears food pledges; India, Egypt, Sri Lanka hold out

06/13/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Trade Organization (WTO) members sought on Monday to forge agreements on food security to ease strained supply and sharply higher prices that the war in Ukraine have worsened, with only India, Egypt and Sri Lanka withholding support.

The 164-member trade body is seeking to reach two agreements at a major meeting of trade ministers this week in Geneva on steps to alleviate a food crisis that threatens the least developed and most vulnerable countries.

One would be a declaration to keep markets open, not restrict exports and be more transparent. The other would be a binding decision not to curb exports to the World Food Programme (WFP), which seeks to fight hunger in places hit by conflicts, disasters and climate change.

The International Monetary Fund has said that about 30 countries have restricted exports of food, energy and other commodities, including India with wheat.

WTO members expressed broad support for both texts, with the exception of Egypt, India and Sri Lanka, a WTO spokesperson told a news conference. Previously hesitant Tanzania decided to endorse the texts, the spokesperson added.

Egypt and Sri Lanka, both net food importers, want recognition that their ability to export food might be limited.

India, which has a history of blocking multilateral trade agreements, wants the WTO to allow developing countries to hold food stocks without facing penalties for breaching rules on farm support. WTO members agreed to such a shield in 2013, but only on a temporary basis.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said this was the "topmost priority" for the WTO meeting.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development called on WTO members earlier on Monday to refrain from imposing restrictions on exports of essential foodstuffs to vulnerable countries and the WFP.

The situation is particularly acute in Africa, which in 2020 imported about 80% of its food and 92% of its grains.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Emma Farge; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pSpaceX protests Viasat-Inmarsat merger plans to U.S. FCC
RE
05:42pOracle corp - we see erp business accelerating in spite of macro…
RE
05:41pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label for S&P 500
RE
05:40pWTO nears food pledges; India, Egypt, Sri Lanka hold out
RE
05:38pLNG tanker charter rates hit record highs as demand soars
RE
05:38pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble
RE
05:38pDollar Gains 0.001% to 134.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 1.47% to $1.2134 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.06% to $1.0407 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.95% to 97.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
3Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS