Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

04/13/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Avocados for sale are seen at a street market, in Mexico City

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the decision.

The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented by Costa Rica lacked sufficient scientific basis. Some of Mexico's additional claims were dismissed or were not reviewed by the panel.

Mexico had complained in 2017 that Costa Rica was improperly restricting the import of fresh avocados, and a dispute settlement panel has been considering the case since 2019.

Costa Rica's government said in a statement following the decision that it accepted the outcome, and that it would be "analyzing possible alternatives" to be able to comply with the decision.

Costa Rica's agricultural and livestock minister, Renato Alvarado, said he had given instructions "to prepare the necessary adjustments to the phytosanitary protection measures related to avocado imports, in order to comply with our obligations in the framework of multilateral trade." (Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Additional reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 158.05 End-of-day quote.-6.13%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 140 End-of-day quote.0.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pTop Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
12:08pRussian consumer prices up nearly 11% year-to-date
RE
12:07pU.S. renews COVID-19 public health emergency
RE
12:07pEMA : Ema published updated product information for covid-19 trea…
RE
12:05pU.S. to extend transit mask mandate through May 3 amid COVID surge
RE
12:05pWTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados
RE
12:00pExcelerate Energy soars in first big U.S. market debut since Ukraine invasion
RE
12:00pIMF, World Bank, WFP and WTO urge coordinated action on food security
RE
11:56aAt U.N., Nadia Murad launches guidance on collecting rape in war evidence
RE
11:55aCredit agricole has told italy's treasury it has no plans to gai…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
2Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
3JPMorgan's Dimon gives gloomy outlook as profit slumps
4Global equities waver on inflation view as falling oil supplies lift pr..
5U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates

HOT NEWS