WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization
panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica
over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released
on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the
decision.
The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented
by Costa Rica lacked sufficient scientific basis. Some of
Mexico's additional claims were dismissed or were not reviewed
by the panel.
Mexico had complained in 2017 that Costa Rica was improperly
restricting the import of fresh avocados, and a dispute
settlement panel has been considering the case since 2019.
Costa Rica's government said in a statement following the
decision that it accepted the outcome, and that it would be
"analyzing possible alternatives" to be able to comply with the
decision.
Costa Rica's agricultural and livestock minister, Renato
Alvarado, said he had given instructions "to prepare the
necessary adjustments to the phytosanitary protection measures
related to avocado imports, in order to comply with our
obligations in the framework of multilateral trade."
