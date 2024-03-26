BERLIN (Reuters) -A World Trade Organization panel on Tuesday recommended that Australia bring its measures to conform with its obligations under the GATT 1996 and the Anti-Dumping Agreement in a dispute brought by China against Australia nearly three years ago.

The trade dispute involves a Chinese complaint over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on products including railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks.

In all three categories, the WTO said Australia's investigating authority, the Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC), had acted inconsistently with some articles of the anti-dumping agreement. It added that China had not demonstrated it in respect to others.

The complaint was filed in June, 2021, when ties between the two nations were at their worst in decades. Canberra had launched two appeals to the WTO amid what it described as Beijing's "economic coercion" against it.

In an apparent tit-for-tat measure, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said Beijing would appeal against Australia's duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks.

