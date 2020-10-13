Log in
WTO ruling on Boeing "necessary, final step" in trade dispute

10/13/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
The SWA comments on the publication of the WTO report on the Boeing dispute.

Following the publication of the WTO report on the Boeing dispute, a spokesperson for the SWA said:

'We welcome the publication of the World Trade Organisation's decision on the countermeasures the EU can impose in respect of US subsidies to Boeing as a necessary, final step in the Airbus/Boeing litigation. We continue to urge all parties to the dispute to act quickly now to settle it, and remove tariffs on Scotch Whisky and other unrelated products. These are doing significant damage to our industry. Our losses are mounting and the situation is threatening businesses and jobs, just when the focus should be on the COVID recovery.'

Ends

Disclaimer

SWA - Scotch Whisky Association published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 17:44:05 UTC

