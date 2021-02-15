WTO's incoming head Okonjo-Iweala says top priority is health

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 - The World Trade
Organization's incoming chief told Reuters on Monday that her
top priority was to ensure the WTO does more to address the
COVID-19 pandemic and said she was confident her priorities were
aligned with those of the Biden administration.
"A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior
to the very important ministerial conference ... that we come to
solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and
diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to
all countries, particularly to poor countries," Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala, who was selected earlier on Monday as the next
director-general, told Reuters in an interview.
She added that she had a "very good conversation" with
advisers from the U.S. Trade Representative's office. "I think
our interests and priorities are aligned. They want to bring the
WTO back to (its) purpose."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)