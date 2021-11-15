Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WTO says goods trade slowing due to supply issues, cooler demand

11/15/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai

GENEVA (Reuters) - Global goods trade is slowing after a sharp rebound following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic as production and supply disruptions and cooling demand for imports dampen growth, the World Trade Organization said on Monday.

The WTO said its goods trade barometer dropped to 99.5 points, close to the baseline of 100, in November following a record reading of 110.4 in August.

The Geneva-based trade body said supply shocks, including port gridlock arising from surging import demand in the first half of the year and disrupted production of goods such as automobiles and semiconductors, had contributed to the decline.

Demand for traded goods was also easing, indicated by falling export orders.

"Cooling import demand could help ease port congestion, but backlogs and delays are unlikely to be eliminated as long as container throughput remains at or near record levels," the WTO said.

The WTO said the reading was broadly in line with its forecast of a 10.8% pick-up of merchandise trade volume this year, slowing to a 4.7% rise in 2022.

The WTO said the outlook for world trade continued to be overshadowed by downside risks, regional disparities and continued weakness of services trade.

The Geneva-based trade body said all its barometer's component indices had declined, with the steepest decline for its automotive products index and only the air freight index firmly above trend.

Electronic components, container shipping and raw materials were at or close to the 100 mark indicating growth in line with medium-term trends.

The WTO goods trade barometer is a composite of data and is designed to anticipate turning points and gauge momentum in global trade growth rather than to provide a specific short-term forecast.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pCanada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline shut down due to British Columbia storms
RE
03:16pCanadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform
RE
03:12pTwitter expands free data access for app developers
RE
03:10pWTO says goods trade slowing due to supply issues, cooler demand
RE
03:07pLandmark opioid trial of 3 major pharmacy chains nears its end
RE
03:05pEXPLAINER : What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?
RE
02:54pCanada's Trans Mountain pipeline shut down because of storms - statement
RE
02:36pTesla's market value falls below $1 trillion after Musk tweets
RE
02:34pCoal shares lose ground after Glasgow climate deal
RE
02:34pCBO to release full cost estimate for 'Build Back Better' plan by Nov. 19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Dollar surges while Wall Street wavers amid inflation worries
3Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul
4IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
5China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines

HOT NEWS