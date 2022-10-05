WTO warns 'darkened' trade outlook could deteriorate further

*
WTO cuts 2023 global trade growth f/cast to 1.0% (prev
3.4%)
*
Trade could contract if Ukraine war worsens, WTO says
*
WTO chief urges countries to avoid export curbs
GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization
forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply
higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb
import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war
in Ukraine worsens.
The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that
merchandise trade would increase by 3.5% this year, up from its
April estimate of 3.0%. However, for 2023, it sees trade growth
of just 1.0%, compared with a previous forecast of 3.4%.
The WTO said there was high uncertainty over its forecasts.
It provided a band of trade growth expansion of 2.0% to 4.9% for
this year and of -2.8% to 4.6% for 2023.
"The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably," WTO
director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a news conference,
adding that risks for next year's forecast were more on the
downside.
"If the war in Ukraine worsens, rather than gets better,
that's going to have a huge impact," she said.
Weather events hitting food-producing regions or
damaging energy export infrastructure could further hit trade
growth, along with weakness in China, where COVID-19 outbreaks
have disrupted production.
She said the world needed a more diversified and less
concentrated base for production of goods and services, which
should boost growth, increase resilience and promote long-term
price stability by mitigating exposure to extreme weather events
and local disruptions.
She also warned against the "tempting response" to
resort to trade restrictions, saying curbs imposed by various
countries on food and fertiliser exports had dropped from 57 to
42 in the past month, but then rose back to 53 due to new
measures.
"These would only deepen inflationary pressures and
reduce living standards and would likely make us more rather
than less vulnerable to the crisis we are grappling with," she
told a news conference.
The WTO's forecast does not cover services, but the WTO
said tourist arrivals were likely to fall after tripling in the
first seven months of 2022. Lower shipping rates, it said, might
have been greeted before as a sign of supply chains
improvements, but was probably more the result of cooling
demand.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Toby Chopra)