WTTC Says UK Travel and Tourism Sector May Recover Only by a Third in 2021

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

The World Travel & Tourism Council said Wednesday that the U.K.'s travel and tourism sector may only recover by a third in 2021 as international visitor spending is set to fall by around 50% compared with 2020.

The WTTC, a voluntary institution which oversees the economic and social contribution of the travel and tourism industries, said that its latest research shows that the recovery in the sector has been severely delayed by the lack of spending from international visitors and that the U.K. is set to record further losses in inbound visitor spending than in 2020.

It added that the U.K. is one of the worst-performing countries in this regard despite its success with the vaccine rollout, lagging behind countries such as China and the U.S.

"Despite government announcements the U.K. still has a red list, costly PCR tests and a requirement for day two tests which simply put people off travel. Just as the world opens up the U.K. has more requirements for the double vaccinated than our neighbors," WTTC Chief Executive Julia Simpson said.

Still, the WTTC says that there is room for optimism in 2022 as the right measures and a strong focus on international travel could see the U.K.'s travel and tourism contributions to GDP rising by 53%, with international visitor spending seeing a significant increase reaching 29 billion pounds ($39.41 billion). This is just 20% below the levels seen in 2019, the organization said.

