WTTC responds to latest news from the EU, advising member states to allow for a return of U.S. visitors

06/17/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC, said: 'Today's announcement from the EU advising member states to begin welcoming back U.S. travel is the latest piece of encouraging news from global leaders as we all work towards revitalising the global Travel & Tourism sector. Reopening pathways for tourism and business between countries within the EU and the U.S. is a significant step in providing a much-needed boost to the economy and job market across all parties involved.
With 42% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, according to the latest data provided by the CDC, combined with the EU's continued vaccine rollout and introduction of digital travel certificates, the time is now to begin to lift restrictions safely and sustainably.
Travel & Tourism is responsible for millions of jobs and livelihoods. Global leaders working together to reinstate travel around the world safely and consistently, as addressed in the G7 Communique, will be crucial to the global economic recovery.'

WTTC - World Travel & Tourism Council published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


