News: Latest News
WTTC responds to the latest announcement from the UK government

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), said:

"There is no justification for a red list to remain in the UK. Other countries have realised that blanket country measures are no longer needed and instead assess on individual risk and whether travellers have been fully jabbed.
"While this is great news for countries such as South Africa which have been severely impacted by their red list status, welcoming all fully-vaccinated travellers, regardless of country of origin is key to restarting safe international travel."

Disclaimer

WTTC - World Travel & Tourism Council published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
