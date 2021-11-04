WTTC unites with Travel & Tourism organisations around the world in tackling the global climate crisis

London, UK: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, has joined forces with governments, Travel & Tourism organisations and businesses around the world in support of the Glasgow Declaration, a global initiative to tackle climate crisis.

The Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism is a call for all stakeholders to show leadership and drive action to address climate change.

While collectively, the Travel & Tourism sector supports the aspirations expressed in the declaration, industries within the sector face different challenges, and timelines to reach these goals may vary.

We support each of our member companies in their individual pathways to ultimately achieving the reductions in emissions that will help protect life on our planet.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "We are delighted to add WTTC to the list of supporters of the Glasgow Declaration.

"WTTC will support its members to achieve their individual climate initiatives over time and set up individual climate action plans.

"This is the time to show leadership and unity and the Declaration is an opportunity to come together towards these common ambitions."