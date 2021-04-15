Log in
WTWH Media Acquires Mobile Robot Guide, Mike Oitzman Joins WTWH Robotics Group as Editor

04/15/2021 | 09:17am EDT
Acquisition of industry leading mobile robotics website, together with Mike Oitzman continuing as editor, strengthens WTWH Media’s robotics brand and serves as catalyst for future growth.

Business-to-business publisher WTWH Media today announced the acquisition of Mobile Robot Guide (MRG), the leading online resource for news and information about mobile robots, the applications they enable, and industries they support. Mobile Robot Guide will become incorporated into WTWH Media’s existing network of robotics websites, magazines, newsletters, events, and research. Mike Oitzman, the founder of Mobile Robot Guide, will continue as Editor of MRG, as well as assist in the development and execution of new robotics media initiatives and lines of business.

According to Dan Kara, Vice President, Robotics at WTWH Media, “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Mobile Robot Guide, and to have someone as high caliber as Mike Oitzman join the WTWH robotics and intelligent systems team. Mike is highly regarded as a leading robotics industry expert and an authority on mobile robots, and the Mobile Robot Guide website he created is recognized as the world’s foremost resource for mobile robotics news and information. I look forward to working with Mike to build and expand WTWH Media’s robotics media offerings, and in doing so, supporting both users and suppliers of robotics and intelligent systems products and services, as well as the robotics sector as a whole.”

Scott McCafferty, Co-founder & Managing Director of WTWH Media, notes, “The addition of Mike Oitzman to WTWH Media’s Robotics Group, coupled with the acquisition of Mobile Robot Guide, will further strengthen WTWH Media’s robotics portfolio, allowing us to better serve the entire robotics value chain of end-users, engineers and OEMs, researchers, investors and more. Mike launched Mobile Robot Guide, and as such he is perfectly positioned to integrate this high value asset into WTWH Media’s existing robotics and intelligent systems business lines.”

Mike Oitzman remarked on the acquisition, “I am excited to see the Mobile Robot Guide evolve and grow with the resources and reach of WTWH Media. Dan Kara and Steve Crowe are well respected within the robotics community and I look forward to joining the editorial team for the Robotics Group, and I am also anxious to help WTWH deliver world class events once we emerge from the pandemic shutdown.”

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media, LLC, an 10x Inc. 5000 honoree, is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, R&D, retail and robotics markets with more than 50+ web sites, 12 events, 7 print publications and custom digital marketing services. WTWH Media’s Robotics Network includes The Robot Report, Collaborative Robotics Trends and Robotics Business Review. WTWH Media also produces the Robotics Summit & Expo, The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and The Field Robotics Engineering Forum. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.


© Business Wire 2021
