WUXI APPTEC SAYS IT FIRMLY BELIEVES COMPANY BUSINESS DOES NOT POSE RISK TO NATIONAL SECURITY OF ANY COUNTRY, RESPONDING TO UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVES
