WWP Beauty Launches New E-Catalog

Los Angeles, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, is announcing the launch of its new online stock catalog. This easy-to-navigate, e-catalog features a fresh and relevant design with color-coded categories in alignment with the company’s brand image. Customers can easily navigate through the beauty industry’s major segments; Skincare, Color Cosmetics, Hair & Body Care. Fast Track Packaging and Sustainable Solutions were also added to the search menu so that customers could quickly identify their packaging needs. Each segment features a comprehensive selection of innovative solutions categorized by packaging type including; Airless Systems, Compacts, Droppers, Eyeliner, Jars & Pots, Lip Gloss, Lipstick, Mascara & Brow, Pens & Rollerballs, Pumps & Bottles, Sticks & Crayons, and Tubes.

“We designed this new e-catalog with our customers top of mind, creating a user-friendly navigation experience and a clean and fresh look and feel that would allow customers to find what they are looking for, both quickly and easily. WWP Beauty will be expanding the e-catalog in early 2022 with Accessories, Turnkey Collections, and Formulations to showcase our full-service capabilities and further solidify our mission of being, the source for everything beauty,” said Musa Dias, WWP Beauty, CMO

WWP Beauty strives to create a more clean, inclusive, and sustainable future. The company will continue to add sustainable stock packaging solutions that feature eco-friendly materials and innovative design to continue adding value to the company’s customer base.

View the new catalog on the WWP Beauty website by visiting: https://catalog.wwpbeauty.com/

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

