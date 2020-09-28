Wacoal Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership With Susan G. Komen®

Wacoal supports the fight against breast cancer through Bras with a Cause, donating $2 to Komen for every regular priced Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra purchased from October 4-10

Wacoal’s commitment to women extends beyond the design studio and into the community, where they support the fight against breast cancer through Fit for the Cure®—annual bra fit events benefitting Susan G. Komen®. To protect the health and safety of the community, Wacoal has canceled fall 2020 Fit for the Cure® in-store­ events, but they will continue to support Susan G. Komen®. Through Bras with a Cause, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen for every regular price Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra purchased in stores or online from October 4-10.

“Giving back to the community is one of our core values,” says Mitch Kauffman, President and CEO of Wacoal America. “Since 1999, we’ve been standing alongside Komen in the fight against breast cancer, and we continue to support their mission even in these challenging times.”

This year, Wacoal celebrates 20 years of partnership with Komen and is proud to have donated more than 5.8 million dollars to support the fight against breast cancer. In 2020, Wacoal’s dontation will support Komen’s COVID-19 Action Fund.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Wacoal’s 20 years of partnership, generosity and shared commitment to support women facing breast cancer,” says Paula Schneider, Komen’s CEO. “Their continued support of our Treatment Assistance Program will enable patients to stay with their treatment and ultimately save lives. This assistance is critical now as we face uncertain economic times.”

In addition to Bras with a Cause, Wacoal is offering their best-selling sport bra in a limited edition pink. It will feature a pink ribbon flag on the back for breast cancer awareness. Wacoal is also introducing a mastectomy bralette. Both styles are available for purchase on wacoal-america.com or at select retailers.

ABOUT WACOAL

Established in 1985, Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance.

Shop www.wacoal-america.com/ or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook (@Wacoal) and Instagram (@WacoalAmerica).

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. They advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with Komen on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

