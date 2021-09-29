Waga Energy : Waga Energy's universal registration -2

In addition to the environmental benefits of its technology, Waga Energy is committed to social responsibility. In September 2021, the Ethifinance rating agency awarded the company a score of 69/100 for its "advanced" non-financial performance, beating the industry average by 33 points 2.

Waga Energy notably stands out with its firm commitments to developing employee skills, maintaining gender parity on the board of directors, proactively monitoring key environmental performance indicators and selecting suppliers based on social and environmental criteria. This rating was performed at the request of the company.

Availability of registration document

The Waga Energy registration document, approved by the AMF on 28 September 2021 under number I.21-056, is available on the AMF website (https://www.amf-france.org ) and the Waga Energy website (https://investir.wagaenergy.com ). Copies may also be requested from the company free of charge. The registration document contains a detailed description of Waga Energy, including its business activity, strategy and financial position, as well as corresponding risk factors.

Waga Energy would like to draw the public's attention to Chapter 3: "Risk Factors" in the registration document approved by the AMF.

Information on the planned IPO for Waga Energy can be found on:

https://investir.wagaenergy.com About Waga Energy (www.waga-energy.com)

Created in 2015 in Grenoble, France, Waga Energy has established itself over the course of six years as the European specialist in the recovery of landfill gas into biomethane. An innovative company, Waga Energy has developed a purification technology that is unique in the world, combining membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its purification units, called WAGABOX(R), under long-term partnerships with waste disposal site operators, and generates income through the resale of biomethane. As of 31 July 2021, Waga Energy operates ten WAGABOX(R) units in France, with a maximum installed capacity of 225 GWh/year. Nine new units are currently under construction, including one in Spain and two in Canada.

