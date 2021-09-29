Waga Energy Waga Energy: Waga Energy's universal registration document approved by Autorité des Marchés Financiers as part of planned IPO on Euronext Paris 29-Sep-2021 / 08:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Waga Energy's universal registration document approved by Autorité des Marchés Financiers as part of planned IPO on Euronext Paris

Meylan, France, 29 September 2021

Waga Energy, a European specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill gas, founded in 2015 by three engineers from the Air Liquide group, announces the approval of its registration document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), on 28 September 2021 under number I. 21-056.

The document's approval marks the first step in the planned Waga Energy IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, which remains subject to favourable market conditions and AMF approval of the relevant prospectus.

"Faced with the climate emergency, the major challenge of the 21st century will be to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Waga Energy hopes to contribute to this process with its patented WAGABOX(R) technology, which produces large quantities of biomethane at competitive prices using the gas emitted by waste disposal sites. A renewable substitute for fossil natural gas, biomethane is a pillar of the energy transition, and can now replace fossil fuels in transport, housing and industry, which generate the bulk of global greenhouse gas emissions. The WAGABOX(R) units operated by Waga Energy have already injected more than 30 million cubic meters of biomethane, or 320 GWh of energy, avoiding the emission of nearly 52,000 tonnes of CO2e into the atmosphere.

From its beginnings as a technology pioneer, Waga Energy hopes to become a world leader in the production of biomethane, in order to build the energy world of tomorrow, today. Its highly engaged employees are eager to leverage their skills to support innovative projects that contribute to sustainable development, with the support of the company's customers, partners and investors."

Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince, Nicolas Paget

Founding directors of Waga Energy

Landfill gas, an under-exploited source of renewable energy

Each year, humanity produces more than 2 billion tonnes of waste. More than 70% of this waste ends up in waste disposal sites (also known as landfills). These sites spontaneously emit methane, a gas with a warming potential 84 times greater than that of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a period of twenty years[1]. Released into the atmosphere, these millions of cubic meters of methane contribute to global warming. When purified of all its pollutants and injected into gas grids, this methane can actively contribute to the fight against global warming. Waga Energy has achieved the technological feat of purifying landfill gas into biomethane, and is the first company to offer a simple, efficient and economically viable solution.

Waga Energy, a European specialist in biomethane production from landfill gas, for the energy transition2

Waga Energy was created in 2015 in Meylan, in the heart of the Grenoble innovation ecosystem, by three engineers from the Air Liquide Group. Capitalising on 15 years of Research & Development, Waga Energy has developed a breakthrough technology for recovering landfill gas, dubbed WAGABOX(R). Installed in landfills, WAGABOX(R) purifies the biogas produced through organic decay and converts it into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas, transforming a by-product of waste treatment into clean, local and renewable energy. Biomethane can be stored and transported in existing gas infrastructures, with multiple applications: heating, transport, industry, etc.

Waga Energy operates 10 WAGABOX(R) units in France, on disposal sites run by industrial players and local authorities. These units, which offer a maximum installed capacity of 225 GWh/year, can power around 35,000 homes, avoiding the emission of 45,000 tonnes of CO2e per year into the atmosphere (i.e. the annual emissions of around 17,000 cars). Nine new WAGABOX(R) units are under construction, including one in Spain and two in Canada, which will bring the maximum installed capacity to 450 GWh/year within 18 months.

Waga Energy has three subsidiaries abroad, in the United States (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Canada (Shawinigan, Quebec) and Spain (Barcelona). The company believes it is the European leader in the production of biomethane from landfill gas2.

For the first half of 2021, Waga Energy had a turnover of 5,193 thousand euros and a result of -2,259 thousand euros. Its turnover was 9,460 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 with a result of -1,912 thousand euros.

WAGABOX(R): a proprietary, patented technology like no other

WAGABOX(R) technology combines two processes: membrane filtration (to separate the carbon dioxide) and cryogenic distillation (to separate the nitrogen and oxygen). These two processes are integrated into a compact, standardised and fully automated purification unit operated by a remote control device. Once connected to the gas grid, WAGABOX(R) units inject biomethane continuously, with high availability. WAGABOX(R) technology overcomes all the challenges of landfill gas purification, including the variability and unpredictability of the gas and the presence of air (oxygen and nitrogen). It allows landfill operators to exploit the full energy potential of waste while reducing diffuse methane emissions.

A business model for independent biomethane production

Waga Energy commercialises its proprietary technology under a developer-investor-operator model, ensuring rapid, controlled and global deployment. Waga Energy buys raw gas from landfill operators, finances the construction of WAGABOX(R) units, operates them, and generates income by selling the biomethane to energy companies. This business model generate recurring income over periods of 10 to 20 years through long-term biomethane sales contracts. Waga Energy finances WAGABOX(R) projects with equity, bank loans and/or bonds using dedicated companies (Special Purpose Vehicles or "SPVs").

Biomethane at a competitive price or grid parity

The WAGABOX(R) solution can produce large quantities of biomethane all over the world at a competitive price. On disposal sites that emit large volumes of gas, Waga Energy is even able to provide renewable gas at the price of natural gas. The sale price of the biomethane produced by WAGABOX(R) unites ranges from EUR40 / MWh to EUR70 / MWh, with production costs decreasing as the capacity of the unit increases.

A sustainable umbrella model that benefits everyone

Landfill gas injection using the WAGABOX(R) solution creates value and positive synergies for all stakeholders, including landfill operators, public authorities, local communities and energy companies that purchase biomethane. It also contributes to the common good by producing renewable energy for the energy transition.

A team that is firmly committed to the fight against climate change

As of late September 2021, Waga Energy and its subsidiaries employ 76 people from 7 nationalities, 48% of whom enjoy cadre status. Each of them is a highly qualified specialist in their field. The Wagateam is firmly committed to the fight against climate change, and contains all the skills needed to carry out biomethane injection projects on waste disposal sites: commercial development, financing, design, construction, operation, maintenance, biomethane sales, etc.

A green energy boom in Europe and North America

Biomethane is central to the energy and economic strategies of many countries. In addition to its environmental benefits, it addresses important geostrategic challenges, contributing to energy independence through local production and consumption.

Since it can now be adopted in all countries with gas infrastructures, biomethane has experienced rapid development over the past ten years, particularly in Europe and North America. In Europe, production increased by 27% to 28 TWh in 2020, with the goal of reaching 11% renewable gas in the grid by 20303. The International Energy Agency estimates that biomethane consumption could reach 2,392 TWh by 2040. This level of consumption would avoid the emission of 1,000 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the emissions of a country like India4.

Deploying the WAGABOX(R) solution on a large scale for immediate environmental impact

Waga Energy estimates that there are 20,000 waste disposal sites around the world. Less than 1% of the gas produced is currently converted into biomethane, illustrating the immense potential offered by the WAGABOX(R) solution. Waga Energy primarily targets Europe and North America, where there are more than 4,200 disposal sites. By equipping as many of these sites as possible with WAGABOX(R) units, Waga Energy intends to actively and rapidly contribute to the fight against climate change.

An ambitious development plan for EUR200M in turnover by 2026

Waga Energy is targeting a turnover of 200 million euros and an installed base of 100 WAGABOX(R) units by late 2026. By the same year, Waga Energy is expected to secure around EUR400 million in recurring and contractual annual turnover, corresponding to 120 WAGABOX(R) units.

Supporting growth with an IPO

Achieving this goal requires strategic investments, financed through a planned IPO based on two main pillars:

-- Accelerating technical and commercial capacities, with the recruitment of qualified candidates toaccelerate international expansion;

-- Equity investments in the SPVs which own the WAGABOX(R) units.

Non-financial performance recognised by Ethifinance

